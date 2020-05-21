Kerbal Space Program 2 delayed to Fall 2021

Kerbal Space Program 2 has officially been delayed to Fall 2021.

News of the delay comes from a statement from the developer posted on Twitter, citing that the team is facing " many unique challenges" as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"As you all know, we've been working hard to make the best and most authentic KSP sequel possible," the post states. "This has been an ambitious goal. We are making a big, expansive game loaded with new features, but doing so will take longer than we previously anticipated.

With everything going on in the world today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we're facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test, and make KSP2 as great as it can be." Many games have been impacted by the pandemic in recent months, with the latest news suggesting that Ubisoft may be delaying a AAA game as a result of the outbreak.

Heads up Kerbonauts, we've a message from mission control for you.#KSP2 pic.twitter.com/aa1aTEloXGMay 20, 2020

As a long-awaited sequel to the space-flight sim, Kerbal Space Program 2 was originally slated to release this year. Fully redesigned to take players in the "next-generation of space exploration," the second iteration introduces new levels of exploration with more interstellar travel, new parts to play around with, and the new feature colonies. With colonies, you'll have to gather resources and build space stations and places for your colonists to inhabit, with unique fuel types. And, of course, the famous Kerbonauts will be back in all their goofy glory.

Kerbal Space Program 2's developer ended the post by expressing appreciation to those who have been following the game's journey so far. "We appreciate everyone who has been on this journey with us, we really can't wait to fly alongside all of you, and we look forward to sharing more along the way. Safe launches to all the Kerbonauts out there and stay tuned!"

