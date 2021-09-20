Prepare for Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Tuesday with this new release trailer

The Kena: Bridge of Spirits release trailer is a beautiful blend of cinematic moments and in-game action, though by the end you may or may not be emotionally prepared to play a game about death that also stars adorable Rot Sprites.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is headed to PC, PS4, and PS5 on Tuesday, September 21 after a brief delay pushed it back from its original August 24 release date. The trailer follows the journey of Kena, a Spirit Guide following in her father's footsteps as she tries to cleanse the world around her of a strange curse. The trailer ends with a desperate battle against a mysterious masked figure who seems to doubt Kena's whole cause - we'll have to wait to play the game ourselves to find out what their problem is.

Along the way, Kena's efforts are aided Pikmin-style by those cute little Rot Sprites (who are like if Spirited Away's Soot Sprites had less frantic energy and more cuddle energy). While they'll be a big help, Kena's powers as a Spirit Guide as well as her adaptable staff - which handily also turns into a spirit-powered bow - mean she's plenty capable on her own.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has captured our imagination ever since it was announced at the PS5 Future of Gaming event in June 2020. While the developers aren't sure they'll want to do a direct sequel to Kena, they have teased that it "has a lot of storytelling potential" and may be ripe for adaptation into "a more linear experience like a TV show or film."