Keanu Reeves is writing a comic book called BRZRKR, and its main character looks just like him

Keanu Reeves is now a comic book writer.

This is not a drill.

The fan-favorite actor and fan-favorite all around human being is adding the title to his diverse resume with Friday's announcement of BRZRKR (pronounced Berzerker), an October-debuting 12-issue limited series from Boom! Studios, co-written by Matt Kindt and illustrated by Alessandro Vitti.

Described by USA Today as "action-packed and hyper-violent," BRZRKR - which kind of sounds like Jason Bourne in reverse meets Highlander - is the story of a warrior "who looks a lot like a certain beloved actor and has walked a blood-soaked path across the world for centuries. In present day, the Berzerker is hiding in the U.S. and does dangerous jobs for the government in exchange for the truth about his existence."

art by Alessandro Vitti and colorist Bill Crabtree (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"It's like, 'I'll go do some missions for you and you'll help me figure out who I am and how this has come to be and how maybe I could get released from this.' But then of course there's ulterior motives on both sides," Reeves describes.

According to USA Today, last year Reeves met with Boom! about creating material for live-action vehicles, and he pitched them on "this character who was born 80,000 years ago, half man, his father's a war god. It's a little fantasy in reality," as Reeves describes. "I had this image in my head of a guy fighting through the ages because of his father's compulsion to violence but with the pathos of a man trapped and trying to figure it out."

Describing working with Reeves as "immensely cool," Boom! editor-in-chief Matt Gagnon says if you spend five minutes with Reeves "it becomes clear very quickly why he’s earned all the success he has."

Art by Alessandro Vitti and colorist Bill Crabtree, a play on Reeves iconic park bench meme (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"Exceptional creative instincts, deep reservoirs of wisdom on story, the ability to consistently tap into the raw emotion of a moment, relentless commitment to quality and the task at hand – it’s all this and much more that make Keanu an inspiring force," says Gagnon.

Kindt says his co-writer brings creativity to "the action and the backstory of the characters, and he's been open to me inserting my fascination for history, conspiracies and espionage into the mix along with a fragmented narrative structure."

Other fast facts about the new character:

He's not a stoic buttkicker but is in fact a warm but world weary guy with a good sense of humor.



He has a perfect memory and speaks a ton of languages.

cover art by Mark Brooks (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Reeves also says the comic book series explores themes including "the nature of violence, morals, ethics (and) what side do you choose."

Discussing his comic book bonafides with USA Today, the actor recalls getting into the medium around age 9 or 10 and cites Richie Rich, Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, Ghost Rider and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns as comics he remembers.

But despite being a fan he never dreamt of writing or drawing comic books.

"As a young kid, I was like, 'Aw, man, I’d love to play Wolverine,'" he tells USA Today. The interviewer astutely mentioned that fans would love to see that happen, but Reeves demurs with a soft "Nooo," according to the article.

That said, Boom! Studios has a first-look deal with Netflix, so USA Today concludes its story by asking Reeves if he's interested in playing the title character of BRZRKR, who not-coincidentally happens to look just like him.

"This is not a drillzerker!" Reeves says. "It's a really fun story so if it's not me, hopefully someone can play it."

Reeves will reprise one of his iconic film roles in The Matrix 4, scheduled for an April 1, 2022 theatrical release.