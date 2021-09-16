Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes is coming to DC in 2022

Despite being only a brief paragraph, DC's solicitation for December's Justice League 2021 Annual #1 packs a lot of information, including the promise of a face-off between two of the publisher's most iconic teams.

First off, the 48-page special, written by Justice League ongoing series Brian Michael Bendis with art and a main cover by Sanford Greene, features the return of Wonder Woman to the team.

Since the Infinite Frontier #0 special early this year, Diana has been away from her teammates as she found herself in the Norse afterlife after declining an invitation to ascend to a cosmic god-like being and to join the Quintessence (good thing too, as they were murdered by Darkseid in the very same issue).

Her place on the Justice League has been filled by her mother Hippolyta, but now Wonder Woman seems like she's back and ready to take her place on the roster.

The issue also features the return of OMAC, Jack Kirby's One-Man Army Corps, who'll team up with the reunited Justice League to stop "secret forces of evil from gathering."

Justice League 2021 Annual #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

And finally, if there weren't enough, according to DC, Greene "brings the legacy of the League to life" leading into Justice League vs. the Legion of Super-Heroes!

That's "vs." not "and."

The publisher doesn't provide any additional details but given Bendis' history as the writer of the last incarnation of the Legion, it's probably a safe bet he'll be doing the deed. Whether Justice League vs. the Legion of Super-Heroes will be its own title or a Justice League ongoing series story arc remains to be seen.

And by the looks of the cover, whether it's to match the size of the Legion and/or to combat the aforementioned "secret forces of evil," it seems like the team may be calling in some new/reserve members.

Speaking of covers, December 14's Justice League 2021 Annual #1 also features a variant cover by Felipe Massafera.

Look for DC's full December 2021 solicitations at 12pm ET on Friday, September 17 here at Newsarama.

