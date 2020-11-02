Zack Snyder's Justice League actor hopes to return as Darkseid for sequel

Zack Snyder's Justice League has returned to filming. There are going to be quite a few differences to the theatrical release – with Jared Leto's Joker now set to appear and a black-suited Superman already glimpsed at – but one of the biggest will be the addition of DC supervillain Darkseid.

Ray Porter originally filmed scenes for Justice League alongside Snyder, the actor due to appear as Darkseid. However, his appearance was removed when Joss Whedon came on board as director. With the movie relaunching as a TV series next year on HBO Max, Porter's part has been reinstated, and the actor hopes to continue Darkseid's evil journey beyond the Snyder Cut.

"I would like that," he told Geek House Show when asked about whether he would return as Darkseid. "I would love to see that, and obviously I would hope that whoever does that will have me along for the ride. Yeah, I would love to see a continuation of it. And honestly, I personally would love to see a continuation of Zack's story. So yes, I really hope so. That would be great. I've not heard anything about it, but you know. Hope."

While that's obviously no confirmation of Justice League 2, that the actor wants to see the story continue hints that there's certainly room for Snyder to tell a few more stories in the DC universe. Finger's crossed HBO Max will continue the story as the streamer looks to be the future home of many DC projects.

For the Snyder Cut reshoots, reports have signalled that Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman, and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman will all film new scenes. Joe Manganiello will also return as Deathstroke. The budget for the reshoots and re-edit of the project is said to be $70 million. While we wait for the Snyder Cut, be sure to check out the best superhero movies of all time.