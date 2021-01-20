Jurassic World: Dominion is the "culmination" of both Jurassic trilogies, says Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World: Dominion may be the end of one trilogy, but it’s also going to put a button on the story that started way back in 1993.

“To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that's been told,” director Colin Trevorrow said in an interview with EW.

Trevorrow explained that, though the original Jurassic Park trilogy seemed more scattergun in its approach, Dominion is going to retroactively tie them together as one cohesive story.

“When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached… when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this.”

The callbacks don’t just extend to the story. Sam Neill and Laura Dern are both returning to the Jurassic franchise in Dominion. They’ll appear alongside Jeff Goldblum, who already stepped back into the shoes of Ian Malcolm briefly in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Speaking at a 2020 roundtable, Trevorrow hinted that their roles will be very much on the scope and scale of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s lead parts: “I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble.”

Unfortunately, life found a way to push back that anticipated return. Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed – it will now roar into cinemas on June 10, 2022, a year later than originally planned.

