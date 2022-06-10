Every major dinosaur in Jurassic World Dominion, listed

Jurassic World Dominion is out now on the big screen, bringing the dino franchise to an end (for now). Set four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom , the new movie sees humans and prehistoric creatures uneasily existing side by side. Matters are complicated further by the threat of an ecological disaster at the hands of Biosyn Genetics, a corporation with its own herd of prehistoric critters in a sanctuary in the Dolomite Mountains, Italy – they've unleashed a swarm of genetically modified locusts onto the world.

While Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's Jurassic World protagonists join forces with Jurassic Park alumni Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum for the ride, there are, of course, a lot dinosaurs involved. But which ones make an appearance in the new movie? We've got a who's who of the scaly critters below – but be warned, there are Jurassic World Dominion spoilers ahead, so only scroll down if you've seen the movie.

Every dinosaur in Jurassic World Dominion – listed in chronological order of appearance

Mosasaurus

The Mosasaurus is a carnivorous aquatic lizard, and the giant water-dwelling creature is seen attacking a crab fishing boat at the start of the movie. It overturns the boat and eats its crew.

Tyrannosaurus rex

The T-rex in question is Rexy, who was first seen in the original Jurassic Park movie before reappearing in Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In Dominion, she's seen wreaking havoc at a drive-in movie theater at the start of the movie and attempts to tranquilize her fail. The sequence is extended in the Jurassic World Dominion prologue release before the movie.

However, she does end up in Biosyn's sanctuary, eventually – Rexy gets into a major showdown with the Giganotosaurus towards the end of the movie, which keeps both dinosaurs preoccupied enough to let Owen (Chris Pratt), Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), and the other humans escape from Biosyn HQ unnoticed.

Nasutoceratops, Sinoceratops, and Triceratops

Nasutoceratops, Sinoceratops, and Triceratops comprise the herd that's spooked by Dinosaur Protection Group members Claire, Zia (Daniella Pineda), and Franklin (Justice Smith) as they make a run for it after breaking a baby Nasutoceratops out of captivity and away from poachers towards the beginning of the movie. The baby is then encountered by Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) as it's transported to Biosyn's dinosaur sanctuary in Italy.

Parasaurolophus

Owen is seen riding a horse in the Sierra Nevada mountains to capture a Parasaurolophus near the beginning of the movie. These dinosaurs run in herds and have distinctive crests on the tops of their heads.

Apatosaurus

Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) sees an Apatosaurus in the lumberyard near Owen and Claire's cabin at the start of the movie. It's a huge herbivore with a long neck and a long tail.

Velociraptor

The Velociraptor is perhaps the most integral dinosaur to the Jurassic World series (sorry, Rexy). Owen is a former Velociraptor trainer at Jurassic World and he has a special bond with Blue, the last remaining Velociraptor. In Dominion, it's revealed that Blue was able to reproduce asexually due to her monitor lizard DNA and she now has a daughter, Beta, who is captured by Biosyn.

Dreadnoughtus

One of the most impressive shots in the movie belongs to the Dreadnoughtus. This absolute beasty is, according to Wiki, has the "greatest mass of any land animal that can be calculated with reasonable certainty." In other, she big! Alan and Ellie see the Dreadnoughtus as they approach the Biosyn facility.

Atrociraptor

Another type of raptor, the Atrociraptors are the dinosaurs that dinosaur smuggler Soyona Santos (Dichen Lachman) sets on Owen and Barry (Omar Sy) as they look for Beta and Maisie in Malta.

Allosaurus and Carnotaurus

Both an Allosaurus and Carnotaurus escape confinement from the black market in Malta and are seen rampaging through the city streets, as Owen attempts to get away on a motorbike.

Quetzalcoatlus

The Quetzalcoatlus is a long-necked winged dinosaur. One attacks Kayla's (DeWanda Wise) plane as she, Claire, and Owen are attempting to land in the Biosyn sanctuary on their mission to find Maisie and Beta. The damage caused by the Quetzalcoatlus causes the plane to crash, and Claire must use the plane's ejector seat to escape.

Therizinosaurus

Claire comes face to face with a Therizinosaurus in the wilds of the Biosyn sanctuary after Kayla's plane is damaged and she escapes via the ejector seat. What follows is a tense scene that involves Claire having to hide silently underwater until the dino loses her scent and wanders away – and director Colin Trevorrow told us that this was his favorite scene in the movie. The Therizinosaurus also reappears towards the end of the film and helps Rexy beat the Giganotosaurus.

Pyroraptor

The Pyroraptor attacks Owen and Kayla on a frozen lake in the Biosyn sanctuary after their plane crashes due to damage sustained by the Quetzalcoatlus. It's red in color and feathered with webbed feet – this dino can swim, too, as it manages to make a hole in the ice and pursue the pair underwater. According to Facts For Kids (opens in new tab), there's no evidence that Pyroraptors could swim in real life. Not exactly the first time the Jurassic franchise hasn't been rooted in fact...

Dilophosaurus

As Biosyn CEO Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott) attempts to escape from the company's headquarters towards the end of the movie, he's encountered by a pack of dilophosaurus, who spit venom on him and then presumably eat him. It's a grim ending – and a nice callback to the character of Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) in the original Jurassic Park movie, who was likewise killed by a dilophosaurus. The dinosaurs have crests on their heads and a red frill around their necks.

Giganotosaurus

The Giganotosaurus encounters Owen, Claire, and the original Jurassic Park trio at the observation tower at Biosyn HQ as they try to plot an escape route out of the sanctuary and attacks them. It's one of the largest known carnivorous dinosaurs, and also faces off against the Rexy the T-rex during the movie's finale.