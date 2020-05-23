Jurassic World 3 producer says the sequel marks "a new era"

Jurassic World: Dominion producer Frank Marshall just put to bed the notion that the Fallen Kingdom sequel would be the last of the series.

Speaking to Collider, Marshall was asked if Jurassic World: Dominion would be the last entry in the World series, answering with a decisive "no." "It’s the start of a new era," the producer said before adding, "the dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."

That's a good sign to fans of the Jurassic World series that more is to come, but also that the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion might shake things up quite a bit. With Marshall's mention of the dinosaurs being among the general public, it's easy to imagine a ramping-up in carnage with Dominion.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning to lead Dominion's cast, with franchise veterans Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum returning to reprise their roles. You might have the chance to meet any one of those actors if you donate to charity and get picked to be "eaten by a dinosaur" on set of Jurassic World: Dominion.

Of course, there's no telling when filming might resume in today's uncertain global environment. Jurassic World: Dominion is still officially slated for a June 11, 2021 release, but it's possible that date will be pushed back as the pandemic rages on.

