Jonathan Hickman's Inferno is a "shocking payoff" to his X-Men saga

Jonathan Hickman's new X-Men series Inferno is coming into focus. Marvel Comics has released new information about the "heartbreaking saga" and what it's calling a "day of reckoning" to mankind's leaders and "shocking pay-off" to Hickman's overarching storyline.

Inferno is a four-issue limited series written by Hickman with each 40-page issue illustrated by a rotating cast of artists beginning with Valerio Schiti (SWORD, Empyre), who the publisher describes being known for "masterfully depicting large-scale action alongside intense human drama..."

"There will be an island—not the first, but the last…" Those were Destiny's foreboding words she uttered to her wife Mystique at the beginning of Hickman's "age of Krakoa" revamp of the X-Men line. And it looks like the Marvel mutants will soon arrive that that moment.

"Promises were made and broken," reads Marvel's description of the series. "The rulers of Krakoa have been playing a dangerous game with a dangerous woman, and they are about to see how badly that can burn them. Having been denied her wishes yet again, Mystique is ready to follow through on her promise to burn the nation of Krakoa to the ground."

Inferno seems to follow the themes Newsarama recently highlighted as the key to the immediate future of the X-Men titles and perhaps the identity of the murder victim (and real murderer) at the center of the upcoming The Trial of Magneto series.

According to the publisher, "Mutantkind's bright future is threatened like never before as Hickman brings his game-changing plans to a head."

Marvel says readers can expect more revelations "from the lives of Moira MacTaggert, Nimrod's revenge, vicious power plays, and more in this pivotal chapter in X-Men history."

"I'm very excited that we're finally getting to share with everyone the follow-up to House of X/Powers of X," Hickman says in Marvel's announcement. "The story is 160 pages over four issues drawn exquisitely by Valerio Schiti, R.B. Silva, and Stefano Caselli. I cannot wait for people to read it."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Artist Mark Brooks has created new teaser artwork for Inferno that is an homage to his own earlier House of X/Powers of X image, depicting all the major players of Krakoa as they "brace themselves for their biggest shakeup yet."

Inferno already seems like it'll be a candidate to be added to Newsarama's list of the best X-Men stories of all time.