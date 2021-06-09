John Wick 4 casts Bill Skarsgård alongside Keanu Reeves

John Wick 4 has added another new cast member – Bill Skarsgård is the latest addition to the sequel, Collider reports.

Not much is known about the fourth installment of the action franchise yet other than casting decisions – Skarsgård joins returning cast members Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane, as well as new additions Donnie Yen ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ), Shamier Anderson (Stowaway), and singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama in her movie debut. We know Yen is playing one of John Wick's old friends, but any information about who Skarsgård, Anderson, and Sawayama are playing in the fourquel is being kept under wraps.

The most recent movie in the series, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum , was released in 2019 and director Chad Stahelski is returning for part four. John Wick 3 and Army of the Dead screenwriter Shay Hatten is also returning, co-writing the script with Michael Finch.

John Wick 4 looks set to be a globetrotting adventure . Shooting on the movie starts this month with the bulk of filming set for Paris and Berlin and additional photography scheduled for Japan. New York City will make an appearance, too.

Skarsgård is probably best known for playing Pennywise the Clown in It and It Chapter Two , the movies based on Stephen King's horror novel. He's also had main roles in the Netflix show Hemlock Grove and the Hulu series Castle Rock and he was last seen in the Netflix psychological thriller The Devil All the Time , alongside Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Sebastian Stan.

His other upcoming roles include Naked Singularity, a comedy drama that co-stars John Boyega and Olivia Cooke, and the Vietnam War movie The Things They Carried.

Skarsgård has also worked with David Leitch, the co-director of the first John Wick movie, a number of times before, on Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 . Leitch was also an executive producer on John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.