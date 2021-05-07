John David Washington to star in new sci-fi movie from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards

John David Washington has his next project lined up – True Love, a sci-fi movie from Gareth Edwards, the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , Deadline reports.

Plot details are being kept under wraps at the moment, but the movie is described as a sci-fi story set in the near future. Edwards will write and direct, and he'll re-team with Rogue One producer Kiri Hart to co-produce.

Washington has found himself with a steady flow of big roles since his turn in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman in 2018. He recently starred in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi action movie Tenet , as well as the Netflix relationship drama Malcolm & Marie opposite Zendaya. His upcoming projects include David O. Russell's next movie , which features an all-star ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and Robert De Niro, and the Netflix thriller Beckett, which was produced by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

Meanwhile, Edwards is best known for helming Rogue One, the Star Wars spin-off set just before A New Hope that follows a group of rebels who band together to steal the plans for the Death Star. He also directed 2014's Godzilla , the first movie in the MonsterVerse, which most recently spawned the hit Godzilla vs. Kong . Making his directorial debut in 2010 with the critically acclaimed Monster, True Love will be Edwards' fourth movie – so it's safe to say the filmmaker has a pretty stellar resumé.