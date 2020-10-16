Joe Biden has an Animal Crossing: New Horizons island that you can visit

Animal Crossing: New Horizons now has its very own Joe Biden HQ, as the presidential candidate has revealed his very own in-game island getaway.

Greg Miller, Gary Whitta, and KindaFunnyGames debuted Biden Island on Friday, October 16 on Tw i tch , and it's a pretty impressive build. The island is laid-out incredibly well, with thoughtfully placed intersections that bisect cleanly paved streets. The island flag is emblazoned with a "Team Joe" logo and there's campaign flyers all over the place. There's a model train room, a Biden-Harris field office, and - of course - ice cream stands.

The traditional New Horizons home that all players get the opportunity to decorate and extend is the location of the multi-level Biden-Harris field office. You'll find coffee mugs strewn about, boxes of flyers, and laptops clearly running Windows. There's a phone bank on the first floor giving information for players to text a code to a number - doing so will get you access to a custom t-shirt design showing off your visit to Biden Island.

There's also a polling location on Biden Island that gives players information on how to vote, including registration details, how to vote by mail, and polling locations based on your ZIP code. With Election Day less than three weeks away (November 3), many may find this information useful.

Naturally, there's even a Joe Biden Animal Crossing: New Horizon avatar. A grey-haired dude rocking aviators and a blazer can be found roaming about the island - but be aware, that's most certainly not the real Joe Biden playing. You can still snag a pic, if you'd like. Oh, and most of the villagers are dogs, by the way.

If you want to visit Biden Island, the dream address is DA-7826-5710-7478. He's not the first politician to get into New Horizons - as we previously reported , Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was visiting people's islands back in may.