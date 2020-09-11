Jonah Hex would be proud: Jinny Hex spinning off into her own one-shot from Visaggio & Melnikov

By

The great-great-granddaughter of Jonah Hex, Jinny, gets going with a solo story taking her back to the Old West

(Image credit: Nick Derington (DC))

Young Justice's Jinny Hex is breaking out into her own 48-page one-shot this December with writer Magdalene Visaggio and artist Gleb Melnikov, as announced in the publisher's just-released December 2020 solicitations.

Jinny Hex Special #1 will take the recently-debuted DC character back in time to the American Old West - the stomping grounds of her great-great-grandfather (and namesake), Jonah Hex.

(Image credit: Nick Derington (DC))

"Jinny Hex stars in her first solo adventure - and she's ready and raring to go! Bursting out of the pages of Young Justice, this fan-favorite gal is heading back home to take care of some unfinished business!" reads DC's solicitation for the one-shot. 

"Hoping to take some time off from Multiverse conflict, Jinny reconnects with some old friends and family. But that all goes out the window when a new foe called Three-Eyed Jack transports her town back to the Old West. Now it's up to Jinny to face off with this super-powered gunslinger and save her town! But Jinny's about to learn that some threats are closer to her heart than expected."

Jinny Hex's co-creator Nick Derington is drawing both the primary cover and variant for this one-shot.

This will be a bit of a treat for Young Justice fans, as it'll come one month after that series' planned finale.

This one-shot comes two years after her surprise debut in December 2018's Batman Giant #4 by Derington and writer Brian Michael Bendis. She went on to be roped into Bendis' Young Justice title, appearing in that series for the past year.

Jinny Hex Special #1 goes on sale on December 29.

Chris Arrant

Chris has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.