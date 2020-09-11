Jonah Hex would be proud: Jinny Hex spinning off into her own one-shot from Visaggio & Melnikov

Young Justice's Jinny Hex is breaking out into her own 48-page one-shot this December with writer Magdalene Visaggio and artist Gleb Melnikov, as announced in the publisher's just-released December 2020 solicitations.

Jinny Hex Special #1 will take the recently-debuted DC character back in time to the American Old West - the stomping grounds of her great-great-grandfather (and namesake), Jonah Hex.

(Image credit: Nick Derington (DC))

"Jinny Hex stars in her first solo adventure - and she's ready and raring to go! Bursting out of the pages of Young Justice, this fan-favorite gal is heading back home to take care of some unfinished business!" reads DC's solicitation for the one-shot.

"Hoping to take some time off from Multiverse conflict, Jinny reconnects with some old friends and family. But that all goes out the window when a new foe called Three-Eyed Jack transports her town back to the Old West. Now it's up to Jinny to face off with this super-powered gunslinger and save her town! But Jinny's about to learn that some threats are closer to her heart than expected."

Jinny Hex's co-creator Nick Derington is drawing both the primary cover and variant for this one-shot.

This will be a bit of a treat for Young Justice fans, as it'll come one month after that series' planned finale.

This one-shot comes two years after her surprise debut in December 2018's Batman Giant #4 by Derington and writer Brian Michael Bendis. She went on to be roped into Bendis' Young Justice title, appearing in that series for the past year.

Jinny Hex Special #1 goes on sale on December 29.

