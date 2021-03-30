Jar Jar Binks actor confirms he isn't part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best has confirmed that he isn't part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series.

The cast for the new show was recently announced, after it was confirmed at Disney's Investor Day event that Hayden Christensen would be reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the series. Obi-Wan Kenobi will star Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi, and will see the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse. It will also welcome newcomers to the galaxy far, far away like Indira Varma, Kumail Nanjiani, and Benny Safdie.

But one Star Wars character who won't be making a reappearance is Jar Jar Binks.

On Twitter, Best, who both voiced the character and portrayed him physically, wrote: "Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would've loved to be a part of it. But I'm ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things."

Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would’ve loved to be a part of it. But I’m ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things. https://t.co/5bzLq9yslhMarch 29, 2021 See more

He also expressed his excitement for the series: "Congrats my friends. Looking forward to seeing all these wonderful artists on screen."

Congrats my friends. Looking forward to seeing all these wonderful artists on screen. 🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️ https://t.co/OpFgphf6ovMarch 29, 2021 See more

What happened to Jar Jar Binks after the events of Revenge of the Sith hasn't been shown on screen, but his story turns into a sad one: After inadvertently helping the rise of the Empire, Jar Jar was exiled again, and became a performing street clown. He eventually met a young refugee boy named Mapo, though, and the two became friends.

Though Jar Jar might not be reappearing anytime soon, Best still has a place in the Star Wars universe in Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge as the Jedi Master Kelleran Beq.

Plot details for Obi-Wan Kenobi are being kept under wraps, but it's safe to assume we'll be seeing Tatooine again – and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has teased the "rematch of the century" between Vader and Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't yet have a release date, but the next Star Wars TV show to hit Disney Plus is the Book of Boba Fett this December, with The Mandalorian season 3 also on the way. While you wait, check out how to watch Star Wars movies in order, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.