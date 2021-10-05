Jamie Lee Curtis: "I wouldn’t watch a horror movie if you paid me"

Jamie Lee Curtis has long been horror royalty, becoming an instant "scream queen" with her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movies. Yet, it turns out, Curtis hates horror movies.

"I wouldn’t watch a horror movie if you paid me," she tells SFX Magazine while discussing the upcoming movie Halloween Kills. "And I say that with all of the people at Universal going, 'Oh my god, did she just say that?' I am not a fan of the genre."

She continues: "I don’t like being scared. Maybe that’s why I’m good at it. Maybe they found the one actress who kind of abhors violence and abhors suspense, and drama, and the creeping around and things jumping. Maybe they found the perfect actress because I don’t like it. Maybe that’s why I’m good at it!"

That hasn't stopped Curtis from being eager to return as Laurie in multiple Haloween movies, including Halloween II, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and the recently rebooted series, which will conclude with a third movie – Halloween Ends. Would Curtis return again as Laurie for a spin-off series?

"I would probably say no, to you just here, just to be honest with you," she says. "I feel like [Halloween Kills director] David [Gordon Green] and [producer] Danny [McBride] have created actual poetry. I think the 2018 movie was so spectacular and so deep, and thoughtful, and completely partnered with the 1978 movie. And then this last movie is operatic in its violence to such a degree.

"Unless David figures out a way, I just can’t imagine somebody else coming up with a way that makes sense to me. I’m 62 years old. I have a husband and kids, and I hope grandkids, and I have a lot of other work I need to do. I’m a creator, now I’m producing. I’m going to direct a movie. I don’t have any time to waste. I have a lot to do. And so I would be surprised if someone else created a way to tell this story that was interesting enough for me at 64 or 65 to be like, 'Oh, yeah!'"

For much more Halloween Kills and from Curtis, make sure to buy the new issue of SFX Magazine, available from October 6. Halloween Kills is in cinemas from October 15 and is available that same day in the US on Paramount Plus.