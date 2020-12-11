It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia renewed for four more seasons

Prepare for a whole lot more It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. During Disney's investors' call, it was announced that the show has been renewed for four more seasons, which will take the sitcom up to season 18.

The last series of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was the show's 14th, and once again brought back the entire gang: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ earlier this year, McElhenney teased how the show could be influenced by the COVID pandemic. "I think we've come up with 20 different episode ideas sparked by this," he said. "And, the thing about Sunny is that we've done it for 14 years and every year we change things up a little bit. You have to evolve; you can't do the same episode over and over again for 14 years. But, every episode is still Sunny. To us, will that suddenly change? Kinda, but not really. It's always going to be exactly the same. And if we do it for 30 years, it'll be exactly the same. And we'll make some operational adjustments but other than that, I think Sunny's Sunny."

The announcement was made during a Disney investors' call, with company representatives also revealing that we can expect 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney animation, and Pixar series, plus 15 movies over the next "few years". Disney also revealed that Raya and the Last Dragon will be released on Disney Plus via Premiere Access simultaneously with its cinema release. That's a whole lot of content coming to the streaming service.

While we wait, make sure to check out the best movies on Disney Plus available to watch right now.