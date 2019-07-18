It: Chapter 2's final trailer is here and it will not fill your heart with childlike laughter

The second and final trailer for It: Chapter 2 is all chiller no filler. Taking a more "lots of scary bits" approach than the initial trailer's slow-burn, we witness the reunion of the Losers Club as they hesitantly agree to make good on their childhood oath to put down Pennywise once and for all. We see Bill trying (and probably failing) to save a kid in a horrible house of mirrors, and we take in plenty more creepy pans of red balloons and sewers.

If you already know you're going to see It: Chapter 2 in theaters, you might want to give this trailer a pre-emptive "nope" - no doubt there's plenty more horror in store, but this will spoil some of the visual scares. Otherwise, feel free to put these freaky two and a half minutes on repeat 'til you can watch the full thing.

It: Chapter 2 mostly picks up a few decades after the first film, though the child cast reprises their roles in scenes set between the two eras. It's a rare chance to be nostalgic both for '80s childhood memories and for a movie that came out two years ago, so it's a win-win.

It: Chapter 2 will hit theaters on September 6, 2019, so you still have a few months to get over the scorching coulrophobia you developed from watching the first movie.