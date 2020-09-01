Iron Man vs. House of X-era X-Men in latest Contest of Champions game update

Kabam's long-running mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions is welcoming the X-Men's 'House of X' era as part of its next in-game update, 'The Rise of X.'

"Charles Xavier makes his presence known throughout the Battlerealm with a bold proposition: recognize mutant autonomy and the sovereignty of their new nation Krakoa, and you will be rewarded with unimaginable medical marvels," reads Kabam's description of the story.

And while in the comic books the X-Men haven't crossed past with the larger Marvel universe to date beyond brief teases in X-Men/Fantastic Four and the Empyre tie-ins since the start of the 'House of X' era, Kabam's Contest of Champions goes right to the showdown - with Iron Man leading the way.

"Unimpressed by Professor X's message of hope and peace, Iron Man suspects something more sinister lurking below the surface of Krakoa's tropical paradise. However, some secrets are better left buried, as Tony Stark's investigation into the origins of Xavier's Mutant utopia brings him face to face with a might immortal!"

Kabam and Marvel have produced a new motion comic for 'The Rise of X.' Check it out:

Both Professor X and Apocalypse are being added to the game as well.

And while two versions of Magneto have already been introduced in Contest of Champions, this 'House of X' in-game update will see those upgraded. Check out the details here:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Kabam) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Kabam)

Mutantkind's island nation of Krakoa will also be added as part of this in-game update.

"Set Sail for mutant mayhem! Explore the mysterious island packed to the brim with secrets and treasure," reads Kabam's description. "Pirate King Platinumpool is looking to plunder this island for all its worth. Make sure to get in while you can and discover what riches lie in store, and maybe even run into the Pirate King himself."

(Image credit: Pepe Larraz (Marvel Comics))

To coincide with the game update Marvel is releasing a House of X #1 reprint with a new variant cover by series artist Pepe Larraz.

For those not up to speed, 2019's House of X limited series (and its sister series Powers of X) redefined the X-Men within the Marvel Comics universe. In it, Professor X led mutants to start their own independent nation-state on the island of Krakoa (itself a mutant).

'The Rise of X' build is available now, and Professor X and Apocalypse is scheduled to arrive later in September. The event quest for 'The Rise of X' will be live on September 2 at 1 p.m. ET. where you'll be able to fight those characters.

MARVEL Contest of Champions is playable on both Android and iOS devices.

