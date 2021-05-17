InHyuk Lee variant Marvel covers to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Marvel Comics' second initiative in what they're calling their celebration of May's Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is a series of variant covers by artist InHyuk Lee that will be featured on titles on sale in August.

Lee's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage variant covers (AAPI covers) will, according to the publisher, "celebrate Marvel's ongoing, ever-expanding representation of the vastness of all Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Island cultures and identities with stunning depictions of Marvel’s most inspiring Asian heroes."

"Blending their modern superhero looks with bold streetwear, traditional cultural elements, and more," the covers will feature Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Psylocke, Jubilee, Silk, Amadeus Cho, Jimmy Woo, and Armor.

"I'm very proud to draw these eight Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage variant covers showing the iconic Asian heroes of the Marvel universe," Lee says in Marvel's announcement.

"Silk, Ms. Marvel, Psylocke, Shang-Chi… I love all these heroes so much and since I'm an illustrator and character designer, I proposed to renovate their outfits in a modern or tech-wear style, and Marvel liked my suggestion. When [Marvel editor] Emily Newcomen asked me about these covers, I had to accept despite my busy schedule because it was so meaningful. I've been working with Marvel for 10 years now and I’m happy to say we can always have fun working together."

The eight issues to get the special variant covers include:

August 4

Avengers #47

Immortal Hulk #49

Hellions #14

X-Men #2

August 11

Amazing Spider-Man #72

Captain Marvel #11

Marvel's Voices: Identity #1

August 25

Wolverine #15

Marvel has released five of the eight covers, which begin to go on sale with August 4 titles. Check them out in our gallery below.

Marvel previously announced August 11's one-shot anthology special Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 as part of its late summer recognition of May's Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

