Indiana Jones game in "very, very, very" early stages according to Bethesda

The Indiana Jones game is in the "very, very, very early stages of development" according to Bethesda.

Yesterday on June 16, Gamespot held its special Play For All event, which included appearances and interviews from developers around the industry. One of these guests was Bethesda's senior vice president of global marketing and communications, Pete Hines, who revealed that the new Indiana Jones game from MachineGames is in the "very, very, very early stages of development."

As Hines noted in the interview, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise to anyone. "They're working on the Indiana Jones games which we just talked about earlier this year," Hines said of MachineGames' current project. "Obviously we literally just announced that deal, so you can make your own guesses about how far along that is," Hines continued.

It was earlier this year, in January 2021, when Lucasfilm games and Bethesda jointly announced the new Indiana Jones game. At the time, a very brief teaser trailer panned over a desk strewn with archaeological objects, before an unseen character retrieves the iconic hat and whip from the desk itself. Todd Howard was revealed to be a producer on the game, and MachineGames will develop the new title in collaboration with Lucasfilm.

The new Indiana Jones game is obviously a few years away at best, however, taking into account the fact that the deal between Bethesda and Lucasfilm was only just agreed upon earlier this year in January. All the Indiana Jones fans out there might want to get pretty comfortable, because it's going to be a few years yet before we even see anything of the game.

That's not all on the horizon for the beloved Lucasfilm franchise, because Indiana Jones 5 is now filming in the UK with Harrison Ford in the recognizable costume once again.