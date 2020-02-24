Indiana Jones 5 will subvert fan expectations, hints Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford has finally updated us on the sequel we’ve all been yearning for: Indiana Jones 5. The actor has hinted that Indy’s return won’t exactly be predictable – and compared the archaeologist's comeback to the MCU.

Ford isn’t returning just to deliver a formulaic entry in the long-running franchise, which has laid dormant since 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. “I don’t really want to give [the fans] what they want to see,” he told Hey U Guys. “I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate.”

While Ford admitted that there is a degree of success to be found in keeping things grounded with safe storytelling – and cited the Marvel movies as “a spectacular example of a success that worked the other way around” – that’s not what Indiana Jones 5 will set out to do.

“We’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it,” Ford said. “We want it to be the best. We’ve got some scheduling issues and a few script things to do, but we are determined to get it right before we get it made.”

While Indiana Jones 5 doesn’t have a set release date, it’s a project that’s been mooted for some time and is finally looking to be back on track. Judging by Ford’s words, it needs a few tweaks but it could offer a face-meltingly exciting epilogue to everyone’s favourite fast-talking, even-faster-whipping archaeologist. Just leave out the fridges, nukes, and aliens this time...

