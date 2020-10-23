Image Comics January 2021 solicitations and covers revealed

In the early dawn of 2021, the critically-acclaimed Monstress series returns - leading the way, so to speak, in the just-released Image Comics January 2021 solicitations.

Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda will return after a short hiatus with a new arc in January 27's Monstress #31. In it, the fallout from Maika's decision to finally take part in the brewing war becomes to be apparent.

Meanwhile, two new series will debut in January - the comedy one-shot Ha-Ha #1 which is, of course, about clowns; and Rain Like Hammers, with the returning writer/artist Brandon Graham.

With beginnings, there are also endings - Jeff Lemire and Phil Hester's Family Tree will wrap up with January's #12, and the Freins-esque comedy limited series Getting It Together also wrap up in early 2021.

And Rick Remender and Jerome Opena's fantasy epic Seven to Eternity is about to wrap up, with January's #16 confirmed to be the penultimate issue of that series.

And for old school comic fans, Todd McFarlane is uniting some of his unique Spawn variations into a team. Medieval Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, Ninja Spawn, and the Reaper will come together as 'The Chain Gang' in January's Spawn #314.

HAHA #1

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTIST / COVER A: VANESA DEL REY

COVER B: NIMIT MALAVIA

JANUARY 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

ICE CREAM MAN writer W. MAXWELL PRINCE brings his signature style of one-shot storytelling to the world of clowns—and he's invited SOME OF THE COMIC INDUSTRY'S BEST ARTISTS to join him for the ride.

HAHA is a genre-jumping, throat-lumping look at the sad, scary, hilarious life of those who get paid to play the fool—but these ain't your typical jokers.

With issues drawn by VANESA DEL REY (REDLANDS), GABRIEL WALTA (Vision), ROGER LANGRIDGE (Thor), and more, HAHA peeks under the big top, over the rainbow, and even inside a balloon to tell a wide-ranging slew of stories about "funny" men and women, proving that some things are so sad you just have to laugh.

RAIN LIKE HAMMERS #1 (of 5)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: BRANDON GRAHAM

JANUARY 20 / 56 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

KING CITY AND PROPHET writer and artist BRANDON GRAHAM returns with an all-new OVERSIZED FIVE-ISSUE SERIES!

Eugene is a new inhabitant of Elephant, a walking city on the desert world of Crown Majesty. Far from friends and family, he spends most of his time navigating melancholy daydreams, toying with alien technology, and researching the best places to find high-quality fast food. At best, his life is lonely and monotonous—but all of that changes when a mysterious force begins destroying Crown Majesty's walking cities!

HI-FI-SCI-FI MYSTERY! AND DISTANT-FUTURE VENDING MACHINES!

CHU, VOL. 1: THE FIRST COURSE TP

WRITER: JOHN LAYMAN

ARTIST / COVER: DAN BOULTWOOD

JANUARY 20 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

Tony Chu is a cibopath, able to get psychic impressions from what he eats. Saffron Chu is a cibopars, able to learn secrets from who she eats with. Tony is a cop. Saffron is a criminal. They are brother and sister, and they are on a collision course. Spinning out of the Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling series CHEW, comes CHU, a felonious new food-noir about cops, crooks, cooks & clairvoyants.

Collects CHU #1-5

LOST SOLDIERS TP

WRITER: ALEŠ KOT

ARTISTS / COVER: LUCA CASALANGUIDA & HEATHER MOORE

FEBRUARY 10 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

Vietnam, 1969. Juarez, 2009. Three men tied together by the war they left behind—on a collision course with the new one. As old grievances resurface close to the border, the bodies pile up. Can the men escape the cycles of violence, or will they be swallowed by them again, this time forever?

COLLECTS LOST SOLDIERS #1-5

RISE OF THE MAGI TP

WRITER: MARC SILVESTRI

ARTISTS: SUMEYYE KESGIN & TINA VALENTINO

COVER: MARC SILVESTRI

JANUARY 27 / 208 PAGES / FC / E / $19.99

A small black sphere contains all the magic that exists in the past, present, and future. Without it, two worlds would not survive; a world of enchantment called Rune and our own. Asa Stone, an unremarkable young man in a place of magic, discovers that the spell has been breached, and a small chip of the black sphere has been stolen. Now an unspeakable evil threatens to use the stolen magic to destroy literally all of existence. With nowhere else to turn, and the fate of two worlds in his hands, Asa Stone's dreams of a life less mundane come abruptly and horribly true as he finds himself in possession of incalculable power and trapped in a strange and terrifying place called Earth.

Collects RISE OF THE MAGI #1-7

BLACK MAGICK, VOL. 3: ASCENSION I TP

WRITER: GREG RUCKA

ARTIST & COVER: NICOLA SCOTT

JANUARY 27 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

New York Times bestselling creators GREG RUCKA and NICOLA SCOTT return with their chilling witchcraft cop saga, BLACK MAGICK! The walls separating Detective Rowan Black's worlds of witchcraft and police work have begun to crumble, and the forces targeting her are now revealed. But what they want, why they want it, and what they'll do to get it will impact more than Rowan alone. As the occult and infernal collide, those closest to Rowan may find themselves consumed as Rowan herself comes to embrace her power.

Collects BLACK MAGICK #12-16

BOMB QUEEN, VOL. VIII: TRUMP CARD TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JIMMIE ROBINSON

JANUARY 13 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Bomb Queen, the ultimate supervillain, runs for president in the 2024 election to stop Trump from winning a third term, which is rigged to make him president for life. This bizarre, over-the-top election serves up a dark satire on society, media, and politics. BOMB QUEEN VOL. VIII takes no prisoners in this twisted vision from award-winning creator JIMMIE ROBINSON.

Collects BOMB QUEEN VOLUME VIII #1-4, plus extras

CRIMINAL DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC

WRITER: ED BRUBAKER

ARTIST / COVER: SEAN PHILLIPS

APRIL 14 / 432 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

A fantastically designed and printed book showcasing the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning crime comics from the creators of Sleeper and Incognito, this oversized, deluxe hardback edition features CRIMINAL, books 1-3: "COWARDS," "LAWLESS," and THE DEAD AND THE DYING. Also features many extras, including a CRIMINAL short story and the never-before-printed, five-page "movie trailer in comics form" that BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS created to announce the series online, plus illustrations, selected articles, behind-the-scenes glimpses, painted covers, and much more! Features an introduction by comics legend and Watchmen artist DAVE GIBBONS.

Collects "COWARD," "LAWLESS," "THE DEAD AND THE DYING," and more!

CRIMINAL DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 2 HC

WRITER: ED BRUBAKER

ARTIST / COVER: SEAN PHILLIPS

APRIL 14 / 432 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The second oversized hardback of the award-winning crime series from ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS is finally here! The first edition has gone through four printings, in sellout after sellout, and now the rest of BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS' noir masterpiece is collected in the same format. Collecting "BAD NIGHT," "THE SINNERS," and "THE LAST OF THE INNOCENT"—along with short stories, behind-the-scenes pieces, art, and articles, all previously uncollected. Don't miss out on this beautiful package from the bestselling team behind such hits as Incognito and FATALE.

Colors by VAL STAPLES and DAVE STEWART.

DEAD BODY ROAD, VOL. 2: BAD BLOOD TP

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTISTS: BENJAMIN TIESMA & MAT LOPES

COVER: MATTEO SCALERA & MORENO DINISIO

JANUARY 27 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Bree Hale has left a lot behind in her life. Crime. The military. But she can't leave behind her own family, and when the local crime boss puts a hit out on her brother, there's nothing she won't do to save him. Absolutely nothing.

Skybound's pulse-pounding action-crime series returns, with writer JUSTIN JORDAN (REAVER, THE STRANGE TALENT OF LUTHER STRODE) and artist BENJAMIN TIESMA delivering an explosive tale of revenge like you've never seen before!

Collects DEAD BODY ROAD: BAD BLOOD #1-6

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE, VOL. 2: HOME FIRE TP

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

JANUARY 6 / 152 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99

ALL-NEW series created by ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE, OBLIVION SONG) and CHRIS SAMNEE (Daredevil, Black Widow)!

The one who wields the fire power is destined to save the world, but Owen Johnson has turned his back on that life. He doesn't want the power. He never did. He only wants to raise his family and live his life, but unseen forces are at work to make that impossible. Danger lurks around every corner as Owen's past comes back to haunt him.

Collects FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #1-6

THE GODDAMNED, VOL. 2: THE VIRGIN BRIDES TP

WRITER: JASON AARON

ARTIST / COVER: r.m. GUÉRA

JANUARY 6 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Writer JASON AARON & artist r.m. GUÉRA return to the stark and brutal world of THE GODDAMNED for the long-awaited second chapter of their biblical-noir epic.

"…the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men. And they bore children to them…" Genesis 6:4

In the time before the Great Flood, the world of man is a place of wanton violence and unbridled depravity. But hidden high atop a mountain, there is a very different sort of world. One without men. Here, the holy sisters at a secret nunnery live in paradise, a new Eden, rearing their flock of orphaned girls to embrace their future as blessed Brides of the Sons of God. But when Sharri and Jael, two girls on the cusp of flowering, uncover what it truly means to become a Bride, they realize there's only one way to escape the bonds of matrimony: run like hell.

Collects THE GODDAMNED: THE VIRGIN BRIDES #1-5

THE MARKED, VOL. 2: ORIGINS TP

WRITER: DAVID HINE & BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS / COVER: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

JANUARY 20 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

As they count their losses following their battle against the Sphere of Power, The Marked explore their origins, following a thread of tales starting with the rescue of Lovecraft from the mysterious Kah-Loh-Lu, back through history to the first woman to be Marked with the power of magic.

Collects THE MARKED #6-10

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI, VOL. 5 TP

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

FEBRUARY 10 / 144 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

A decade ago, 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in Oblivion. There was a time when Nathan Cole was the only one searching Oblivion for human survivors lost there. Now, he's the one in need of rescue!

Collects OBLIVION SONG #25-30

PULP TP

WRITER: ED BRUBAKER

ARTISTS: SEAN PHILLIPS & JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER: SEAN PHILLIPS

JANUARY 20 / 80 PAGES / FC / M / $12.99

2020's FASTEST SELLING GRAPHIC NOVEL NOW AVAILABLE IN TRADE PAPERBACK! A gorgeous original graphic novel from the bestselling creators of KILL OR BE KILLED, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, and CRIMINAL.

Max Winters, a pulp writer in 1930s New York, finds himself drawn into a story not unlike the tales he churns out at five cents a word—tales of a Wild West outlaw dispensing justice with a six-gun. But will Max be able to do the same when pursued by bank robbers, Nazi spies, and enemies from his past?

One part thriller, one part meditation on a life of violence, PULP is unlike anything award-winning BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS have ever done before. This celebration of pulp fiction set in a world on the brink is another must-have hardcover from one of comics' most acclaimed teams.

ASCENDER #15

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN

JANUARY 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"STAR SEED," Part One

What are the twin hearts of the galaxy? As our heroes reconvene, the origins of man, machine, and the unknown are at last revealed.

BIG GIRLS #6

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: JASON HOWARD

COVER B: SKOTTIE YOUNG

JANUARY 13 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

From the destruction, a new world is born, but will it mean life or death for Ember and the Big Girls?

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #4 (of 12)

WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER B: KEVIN WADA

COVER C: JASON KATZENSTEIN

JANUARY 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $ 3.99

END OF STORY ARC

As the Crisis Command faces off with Empathy's assassin, the deep conspiracy behind the murder steps out of shadows. It won't be enough just to avenge Empathy's death: to save the world, the Crisis Command will have to RESURRECT AN IDEA! The first wild arc concludes with a bang!

CROSSOVER #3

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTIST / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

JANUARY 6 / 36 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Three

Monsters and robots falling from the sky! Mysterious (and familiar??) superheroes joining our intrepid gang on their journey to event ground zero! CROSSOVER continues with the series' most explosive and shocking issue to date! Don't miss this one, folks.

If you do, it just might drive you...mad.

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #5

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: DANI & TAMRA BONVILLAIN

JANUARY 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

WHAT is Black Hat? WHO is the mysterious man pulling its strings? WHY is he in Cole Turner's apartment? The first arc of the smash-hit new series from JAMES TYNION IV (Batman) & MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) comes to a dramatic conclusion, as Cole questions whether or not he's on the right side of the War for the Truth!

FAMILY TREE #12

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTISTS / COVER: PHIL HESTER, ERIC GAPSTUR & RYAN CODY

JANUARY 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

"FOREST," Conclusion In the final issue of JEFF LEMIRE and PHIL HESTER's transformative tale, the Arborists and the Hayes' battle of flames and flora comes to a close as mankind's fate is decided.

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #7

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

JANUARY 6 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

The Dragon's Claw has struck! Damage has been dealt! Owen and his family are reeling from the loss—and more danger lurks on the horizon!

GETTING IT TOGETHER #4 (of 4)

WRITERS: SINA GRACE & OMAR SPAHI

ARTISTS: JENNY D. FINE, SINA GRACE & MX. STRUBLE

COVER: JENNY D. FINE

JANUARY 6 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

SERIES FINALE

Nipslip plays their best show in the midst of breakup deliberations. Jack's former flame wants to get back together…with a very big string attached. Lauren faces her biggest enemy to date—herself. In this ultra-bigger-sized finale, seismic shifts occur for our favorite group of friends and family, and not everyone ends up staying in the Bay Area!

HOME SICK PILOTS #2

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

JANUARY 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The Old James House has lost its ghosts. With her new powers, it's up to Ami to bring them back…whether they want to come home or not. Even when they're really big ghosts wrapped in metal, with lots of sharp edges and things.

ICE CREAM MAN #23

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B: VALENTINE DE LANDRO

JANUARY 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"LATE NIGHT SPLASHES"

Here, in writing, is our best attempt at describing the terrible incident that occurred on the set of Tonight, Tonight with Mack Benson.

INKBLOT #5

WRITERS: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

JANUARY 6 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

The mysterious cat wanders further backward in time into an ancient jungle. Ten young sorcerers make camp, but the youngest of the group wanders off in search of a cute little cat.

KICK-ASS VS. HIT-GIRL #3

WRITER: STEVE NILES

ARTIST: MARCELO FRUSIN

COVERS A & B (BW): JOHN ROMITA JR.

JANUARY 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl CLASH in the third issue of this explosive arc. Mindy's armed to serve her own brand of vigilante justice, just like Big Daddy taught her. Ready to slay the Dave imposter and leave Albuquerque's criminal empire in ruins.

KILLADELPHIA #12

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST/COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

COVER C: BILL SIENKIEWICZ

JANUARY 20 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

END OF STORY ARC

"BURN BABY BURN," Conclusion

The smash-hit series from RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN, reaches its shocking second-arc conclusion!

Jupiter and Abigail have decimated the city of brotherly love, and as their reign of terror reaches its climax, things look bleak for our heroes. If Philadelphia stands any chance of survival, James Sangster Sr. and son will have to reach out to the one person they'd never ally themselves with, or else no one will survive the night. But will that be enough to save them, or will the casualties continue?

Also includes part six of the horrifying werewolf back-up story "ELYSIUM GARDENS"!

MONSTRESS #31

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

ARTIST / COVER: SANA TAKEDA

JANUARY 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

The start of a new arc! Maika always knew that her decision to involve herself in the battle of Ravenna would have repercussions, and now she begins to pay the price. War isn't the only thing she has to fear—the political intrigue of the Dusk and Dawn Courts might be far more dangerous.

NAILBITER RETURNS #9

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTIST/COVER: MIKE HENDERSON & ADAM GUZOWSKI

January 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Who is the mastermind behind the resurrection of the Buckaroo Butchers? Why do they hate the Nailbiter? The Nailbiter and family must uncover their secrets before they turn a whole city into raging serial killers!

NOMEN OMEN #11 (of 15)

WRITER: MARCO B. BUCCI

ARTIST: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER A: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

JANUARY 27 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"AS THE WORLD FALLS DOWN," Part One

The fury of the witch is upon king Taranis, but that doesn't mean Medea's ritual has been interrupted! We know you've heard the phrase "nothing will ever be the same again" tons of times by now, but trust us…cross our hearts, this time it's true. After this explosive opening for the third act in MARCO B. BUCCI and JACOPO CAMAGNI's urban-fantasy saga, the world of NOMEN OMEN will change forever.

POST AMERICANA #2 (of 6)

WRITER: STEVE SKROCE

ARTIST/COVER: STEVE SKROCE & DAVE STEWART

JANUARY 6 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

From MAESTROS creator and WE STAND ON GUARD co-creator.

Carolyn and Mike's mission to stop the new president is interrupted when they're captured by a gang of CANNIBAL MANIACS.

They're not just on the menu, they're dinner theatre too. And these maneaters love to play with their food.

SAVAGE DRAGON #256

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

JANUARY 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"WAKE THE DEAD"

Bellco Chemicals has been working in secret to raise the dead. But things don't always go as planned, as their most successful test subject breaks free from his confinement and heads north in search of his killer.

THE SCUMBAG #4

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: ROLAND BOSCHI & MORENO DINISIO

1:10 INCENTIVE VARIANT COVER: DUNCAN FEGREDO

JANUARY 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"JAZZ APPLE ARMAGEDDON," Part Four

The hottest party around is in full swing, and Ernie's on the guest list! With Sister Mary there to keep him on track and Scorpionus agents in sight, what's the worst that could happen? Dress is optional—scumbaggery is guaranteed.

SEVEN TO ETERNITY #16

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: JEROME OPEÑA & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER B: ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

JANUARY 13 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"SPRINGS OF ZHAL," Part Three

In the penultimate issue of RICK REMENDER and JEROME OPEÑA's fantasy epic, the honor of the Osidis family is put to a final test as offers are presented and an even greater threat is unleashed.

SPAWN #314

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: TODD McFARLANE

COVER B: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER C: CARLO BARBERI

JANUARY 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

NEW STORY ARC

"CHAIN GANG," Part One

INTRODUCING A NEW SUPER-TEAM...the CHAIN GANG!

Gunslinger Spawn

Medieval Spawn

The Reaper

Ninja Spawn

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #5

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTIST: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

JANUARY 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

While the rest of the world moves on, a group of concerned citizens decides that their town can't keep its secret forever. Can they convince the Judge that it's time for a change in Stillwater?

TARTARUS #9

WRITER: JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREW KRAHNKE

COVER B: SONNY ASSU

JANUARY 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

"ASH AND OATH"

Hisa's idyllic new life is imperilled by a sin from her past.

Collector's Alert: variant cover by renowned fine artist SONNY ASSU.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #12

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: MATTEO SCALERA

JANUARY 20 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"UNITY," Conclusion

Destiny manifests in Unity City as a sacrifice is made, and our intrepid heroes face some hard truths about their mission.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #6

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

JANUARY 6 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

After last issue's walker attack on the camp, the survivors are left to bury the dead, and tensions between Rick and Shane build to a life-altering confrontation! This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #7

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: ARTHUR ADAMS & DAVE McCAIG

JANUARY 20 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

As winter sets in, Rick and the survivors discover that the walkers all around them are the least of their worries. Plus, the first appearance of Tyreese, and the debut of new series artist, CHARLIE ADLARD! This guy's got a real future!