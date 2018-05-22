"I laughed. I cried. I found myself genuinely scared" – Read the first reactions to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was bound to garner a huge reaction and, at the world premiere in Spain, it managed to do just that. Everything from ovations, to curse-laden compliments, and some, ahem, stiff topics cropped up. The majority of the reactions are in Spanish so we’re being muy bueno and giving you a rough translation to go along with it too. No spoilers here, so don’t worry!

Va a sonar guarro pero esta noche literalmente he tenido una erección en el Wizink Center viendo la mejor película de la historia dirigida por @FilmBayona #JurassicWorld #ElReinoCaído es una auténtica joya que pasará a formar parte de la historia del cine. pic.twitter.com/hV0Rtf40mb22 May 2018

‘I literally had an erection,’ says a Twitter user named after an Assassin’s Creed character. There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write. I’m glad he enjoyed it though?

Mi más sincera enhorabuena @FilmBayona, me ha encantado la película. Te has superado, un trabajo de 10.21 May 2018

A ten out of ten job, says another. So far, so very positive for director Juan Bayona, who clearly played a huge role in getting the world premiere set up in his homeland.

Pues acabo de ver #JurassicWorld de @FilmBayona y os puedo decir que es un espectáculo, que la disfrutas como un T-Rex entre mil cabras y que tenéis que verla... Eso sí, hasta que se estrene podéis ir a ver #Campeones21 May 2018

This one compares the film to a T-Rex among a thousand goats. Which is a saying I’m definitely going to steal.

FUCKING INCREÍBLE #JurassicWorld2 #ElReinoCaído. Gracias gracias gracias @FilmBayona por esta maravilla! INCREÍBLE! @Universal_Spain pic.twitter.com/F2F4k0XVTD21 May 2018

You, uhh, don’t need to be fluent in Spanish to work this one out. F-ing incredible, indeed.

#JurassicWorld2 es la continuación que la saga merece. No solo es interesante tal y como se plantea, sino que lo que está por venir va a ser BRUTAL. @FilmBayona, no defraudas.21 May 2018

‘The sequel the saga deserves’ seems to be the general consensus, and it’s one laid out here. No mention of Jeff Goldblum yet, though. For shame.

Hours later, after seeing @JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom #ElReinoCaído twice in one day, and still being under embargo even if I don’t write about movies anymore (but I saw it twice in 12 hours, ahem ahem), I can say the 10 min standing ovation at the end was beyond well deserved. pic.twitter.com/FXmVvepOua22 May 2018

I laughed. I cried. I found myself genuinely scared. All that even though it was in Spanish! In my opinion if that’s not the definition of perfect visual storytelling, I don’t know what is. #FallenKingdom CONGRATS @FilmBayona21 May 2018

A few English reactions to top things off: It’s almost being overwhelmingly positive but, as we all know, first reactions are very different beasts entirely to when the movie gets released to the wider public. It’s like a T-Rex of positivity rampaging through the fields of a thousand cynical goats. Or something. Still, it’s nice to see praise lavished on a director who’s really making a name for himself.

Read on for more from the Movies of 2018, now featuring 100% more dinos.