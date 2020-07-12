How to watch Ubisoft Forward to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla and more

Looking for how to watch Ubisoft Forward? The summer event with all the reveals for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and more is almost here, and you can catch it right on this page.

The Ubisoft Forward event will be broken down into a pre-show, a main event, and a post-show. Aside from Valhalla, you can expect to see more of Watch Dogs: Legion , Ubisoft's recently revealed battle royale title Hyper Scape , and we hope some surprise announcements during the event.

Here's when to tune in to catch the main event, broken down by time zone.

How to watch Ubisoft Forward - main event times

Noon PDT

3 pm EDT

8 pm BST

You'll want to tune in an hour ahead of time to catch the full pre-show, which will include news about Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Just Dance 2020. You'll also want to clear out some time after the main broadcast ends for an extended walkthrough of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and a live match of Hyper Scape.

On top of all that, everyone who watches can claim a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 on PC by logging in with a Uplay account before the end of the main show. You can check out this teaser video from Ubisoft to get a quick overview of some of the planned announcements at Ubisoft Forward.

Join us! Tune in to #UbiForward on July 12 for the hottest news and reveals, check the article for details 👇July 6, 2020

We'll be watching the event right along with you, so make sure to check back in to GR+ for recaps of and reactions to all the biggest news.