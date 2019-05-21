How to watch Star Wars movies online right now

Want to watch Star Wars movies online with the minimum of fuss? You’ve come to the right place. With excitement for Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker building, it’s the perfect time to catch up on the rest of the saga.

Getting a VPN (‘Virtual Private Network’) is the easiest way to watch Star Wars movies online. That’s because they’re more of a pain to get your hands on than you might think. A few of them are available to stream right now, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be on the same service in another country. This is thanks to ‘geo-blocking’, a process where some content is inaccessible in certain territories. Luckily, VPNs let you overcome that. For example, this means that you can watch everything you have access to at home even when holidaying abroad. We’ve posted our recommendations for the most secure and reliable VPNs below.

Streaming services

Although Star Wars movies won't be available to stream on the likes of Netflix and Sky Cinema for much longer (thanks to the tempting Disney+), they're still the best way to go to see each movie for the least amount of money. To kick things off, we've got some subscription deals below.

Netflix

The likes of Rogue One are currently available on Netflix in the US, so it's a good start on your journey to watch every Star Wars movie before Episode 9 drops this December.

Now TV

Now TV had something of a monopoly on the Star Wars movies in the UK until recently; at the time of writing, they've still got access to The Last Jedi and Solo. Get on it before they vanish to Disney+ later this year!

Individual films

If you'd rather rent the movies elsewhere or buy them outright, we've got you covered. You'll find where to get your hands on them in the US, UK, and Canada below.

How to watch Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (US/UK/Canada)

©Star Wars

US: Unfortunately for the USA, Episode 1 is only available to buy at the moment at the usual suspects of Amazon, YouTube, Google Play etc for $19.99 - it can't be rented on those sites right now.

UK: Head over to Amazon , Rakuten , iTunes , YouTube , or Google Play to buy it for a slightly eye-watering £13.99.

Canada: The Phantom Menace is available on Cineplex , iTunes , Google Play , and YouTube – but the prices aren’t pretty. Maybe take a look at the VPNs below for a better deal?

How to watch Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (US/UK/Canada)

©Star Wars

US: Again, Amazon , YouTube and Google Play are the best (legal) ways to get your hands on Episode 2 for around $19.99.

UK: Attack of the Clones can also be bought from Amazon , Rakuten , iTunes , YouTube or Google Play for around £13.99.

Canada: Attack of the Clones is present on iTunes , Google Play and YouTube , though no rental options are currently available and it's madly overpriced anyway at $24.99.

How to watch Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (US/UK/Canada)

©Star Wars

US: You’ll never guess where you can see Revenge of The Sith. Yep, you can grab it on: Amazon , YouTube and Google Play once again for $19.99. So, you’ll be able to have your entire digital collection in one place, which is neat.

UK: Revenge of the Sith – sorry to sound so repetitive here – can be purchased at Amazon , Rakuten , iTunes , YouTube or Google Play for £7.99 upward.

Canada: Revenge of the Sith is next and, wouldn’t you just know it, there’s Cineplex , iTunes , Google Play and YouTube again for around $24.99. Take your pick.

How to watch Solo: A Star Wars Story (US/UK/Canada)

©Star Wars

US: Solo is available in all the same places as before; Amazon will let you buy it for $13.99 or to rent it for $3.99.

UK: And now it's Solo's turn. This one's on Now TV to stream or Amazon , YouTube or Google Play for £9.99 or thereabouts.

Canada: Here's Solo on iTunes again for around $19.99 or $4.99 to rent.

How to watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (US/UK/Canada)

©Star Wars

US: Star Wars: Rogue One can be found on Amazon , YouTube , and Google Play for around $14.99 or $3-3.99 to rent. You can also stream Rogue One on Netflix – but not for much longer.

UK: If you’re not a Sky customer, Star Wars: Rogue One can be only be watched and bought from the likes of Amazon , Rakuten , iTunes , YouTube , and Google Play for round about £13.99.

Canada: Star Wars: Rogue One can be found pretty much everywhere in Canada. It’s on Netflix , plus can be rented or bought from iTunes , Google Play , YouTube and Cineplex .

How to watch Star Wars: A New Hope (US/UK/Canada)

©Star Wars

US: A New Hope is on YouTube and Google Play , with the remastered (and original) version available in one package on Amazon Video for $19.99.

UK: The cheapest A New Hope deal is Amazon’s offering at only £7.99. Elsewhere, on Rakuten , iTunes , YouTube and Google Play , it comes to anywhere between £9.99 and £13.99. It pays to shop around.

Canada: A New Hope is, interestingly enough, cheapest through the Official PlayStation Store , with Google Play , YouTube and iTunes lagging behind in the price stakes. It’s worth noting that Cineplex doesn’t offer this episode, despite offering every other Star Wars movie. Weird.

How to watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (US/UK/Canada)

©Star Wars

US: The Empire Strikes Back (mercifully) only includes the original version on Amazon , YouTube and Google Play at the usual $19.99.

UK: The Empire Strikes Back, the darkest movie in the series, is £9.99 across the board: Amazon , Rakuten , iTunes , YouTube , and Google Play .

Canada: The Empire Strikes Back is cheapest ($22.99) on both Google Play and YouTube . It’s also ready to buy on iTunes and Cineplex .

How to watch Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (US/UK/Canada)

©Star Wars

US: The first trilogy-topper, The Return of the Jedi, can also be bought and watched from Amazon, YouTube and Google Play.

UK: Return of the Jedi can be bought from the usual suspects, available at Amazon , Rakuten , iTunes , YouTube , and Google Play for £13.99 or so.

Canada: Return of the Jedi is, again, $22.99 on Google Play and YouTube , which marks them down as the digital formats of choice in Canada. Again, iTunes and Cineplex are options should you want to buy from there.

How to watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens (US/UK/Canada)

©Star Wars

US: Now, onto the new stuff: Star Wars: The Force Awakens can be purchased from Amazon , YouTube or Google Play for $13.99 or rented for $2.99-$3.99, depending on what’s more convenient for you.

UK: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, once previously on Netflix, is now available for £9.99 with no rental option in sight. Amazon , Rakuten , iTunes , YouTube and Google Play all carry J.J. Abrams’ first spin in the Star Wars director’s chair.

Canada: Oh no, Canada! Star Wars: The Force Awakens, bizarrely, was only available on Netflix in Canada and not the US but was recently removed. You can rent or buy it from Google Play , YouTube , iTunes and Cineplex instead.

How to watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi (US/UK/Canada)

©Star Wars

US: Star Wars: The Last Jedi can be found on Netflix , as well as the usual suspects: Amazon , YouTube and Google Play . Nice and straightforward, isn’t it?

UK: Star Wars: The Last Jedi may have split opinion, but it doesn’t need to split your wallet. It’s can be rented from Rakuten (the cheapest price at £3.45), iTunes , Google Play , YouTube and Amazon . Of course, it can also be bought to keep at £9.99 from those very same product pages above.

Canada: Star Wars: The Last Jedi is last up. Netflix carries it but, from there, it gets a little confusing when it comes to pricing. iTunes has both the most expensive rental of the title, as well as being the cheapest place to outright buy Rian Johnson’s effort at $19.99. Renting is also available from Google Play , YouTube and Cineplex .

If you’re looking for the best price and it’s found elsewhere in the world or, in particular, want to hitch on to Canada’s Netflix offering of Star Wars: The Force Awakens then, unless you hail from the region you’re looking for, you’re going to need a VPN. Using one is simple: once you’ve acquired it, simply start it, choose a server from a chosen location in the world (they often number in the hundreds in same cases) and simply go to any website. The website will now be tricked into thinking you hail from that part of the world (for example, Toronto, when you’re actually sat at home in London) and you can access all of the region-locked content. But what’s the best one for you? While some of the best VPNs for Netflix can help you in certain Star Wars cases, let’s look at more all-purpose VPNs below.

Oh, and by the way: for those looking to do a VPN workaround, the UK uniformly carries the cheapest prices to outright buy each Star Wars movie with each setting you back roughly £9.99. This works out as cheaper than the US Digital Collection when you also include Rogue One, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

