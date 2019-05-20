How to watch Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 - the finale

For those lucky souls in the US: well done, you've made it, but please keep a lid on it for a little bit longer as everyone else still finds out how to watch Game of Throne season 8 episode 6. Whatever your thoughts on the current season of Game of Thrones, it will leave a large, biggest-TV-show-around sized hole after this week. It's been excellent, dramatic, confusing, breathtaking, funny and sad (and everything in between) and hopefully we'll get some sort of closure with an exciting finale. I'm still hoping Ghost makes a return and takes up his rightful position on the Iron Throne (wherever that is now - and yes, let a man dream), but whatever happens with who sits where and who likes/dislikes who in Westeros' future, you'll need to know how to watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 and this page will have you covered.

It has had its original simulcast, but there's its regularly UK re-run tonight that plenty of you will need to prepare for: it airs on Sky Atlantic, or via NOWTV, at 9pm tonight. So, particular for those in the UK and elsewhere looking to watch it for the first time, or if you want to re-watch the finale, it remains important to know the 'how' of watching Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6, and we've got some of the main streaming options here to make sure you maximise your chances of catching the end of one TV's GOATs.

How to watch Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6

How to watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 via a VPN

A very effective method to stream the program that may not be on your current radar is that of VPNs . These will allow you to watch Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 from wherever you are in the world. If you've gone on holiday or are away for business, these handy systems will allow you to access streaming services no matter your location. We've got a handful of favourite VPNs and the following are our top recommendations.

ExpressVPN is our favourite VPN for accessing TV and film, and it's the often ranked number one in the world generally. This is because its speedy, reliable and secure and compatible with loads of devices. They have a current offer of an extra 3 months for free at the moment, too.

IPVanish supports an enormous number of devices so is great for watching on the go, while its security aspect will keep you safe.

NordVPN is an affordable option and also includes SmartPlay tech.

Streaming Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 in the US

Putting it bluntly: it's an HBO show. And so the best way to stream it in the US is straight from the dragon's mouth, by getting an HBO NOW subscription. They offer several different packages, each offering a free trials at the beginning. Prices for the pleasure start at $14.99 a month and increase depending on which package you choose - naturally. The previous episodes are available on HBO to watch now, and you can do this with every episode in the future, being able to re-watch it on catch up again or easily watch it at your convenience if you can't get it 'live'. If you're out of the country, don't forget your VPN options above to help access your HBO NOW account on the go.

Streaming Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 in the UK

UK viewers will generally have two options available: go straight to the source and subscribe to Sky TV to get the Sky Atlantic channel that's necessary, or access it via a NOWTV Entertainment Pass. You can use these methods to get previous episodes on catch up too. NOWTV provides the best short-term option for Throners as you can get a 3-month Entertainment Pass, that includes a 7-day free trial, for just £17.99 which will now offer you some entertainment well into the summer months henceforth.

However, you too can still peruse the VPN options available to you, particularly if you are abroad or away from your regular services for some reason.

Streaming Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 in Canada

For our Canadian pals, the best streaming option is found at Crave. As with other streaming services above, you can pay monthly for Crave but you can also go for an annual subscription. You won't get free trials, but if you plump for a subscription, they will throw in one month for free. Prices vary but the packages you'll be looking - ones including HBO - are around $20 per month. Of course, you might want to try the above VPN options if you're on the move or unable to access due to pesky geography.

Streaming Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 in India

Fans in India probably have the best option available to them for streaming Game of Thrones. Scooting over to Hotstar, you guys can sign up to a premium account for only ₹299 ($3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. The first episode has already aired and is now available on Hotstar to catch up on. Don't forget your VPNs too, if need be.

If you need a big catch up on the series as a whole, we have a recap video that gets you all caught up in 16 minutes , which is quite an achievement. And don't forget, if you're not in your native country, you can always hook up to your HBO account or your Now TV subscription via a VPN, which we've listed above. Make sure you get your preparations done early so there's no panic, and in the meantime here are some more features to get you fully immersed in Thrones.

