How to Watch The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase on March 24

The Future Games Show is back with a Spring Showcase bursting at the seams with over 40 games, including eight world premieres. Here's how to make sure you don't miss a moment when the show goes live on Thursday, March 24 at 15:00 PDT / 18:00 EDT / 22:00 GMT.

You can watch the show on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and right here on GamesRadar.

Hosting this very special event are gaming superstars Ashly Burch (Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West and Tiny Tina in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands) and John Macmillan (Varl in Horizon Forbidden West) who will be your guides through the 60-minute rollercoaster ride of reveals.

Stay tuned to the GamesRadar Twitter and Future Games Show Twitter channels for more game announcements through the week. We've already had some teases about what to expect, and here's what's been officially confirmed so far.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong will debut a new gameplay trailer

Team17 will showcase a selection of upcoming games

Forever Skies will present a deep dive gameplay trailer

A world exclusive reveal of a new game from Frontier Foundry

World premier of the new game from Demagog Studios, the creators of Golf Club: Wasteland

An exclusive new trailer, Darkness is Rising, for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A first behind the scenes look at open-world action RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn by A44games

Midnight Ghost Hunt will be announcing its release date

GUN JAM first gameplay reveal

Tune in to find out how to win an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X PC and Radeon RX 6900 XT

"We’re delighted to be hosting the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase again this week, our first event of 2022," says Future's Dan Dawkins.

"We’ve got a great line-up of games, including time-bending survival horror, a revenge-driven sentient vacuum cleaner, and - saying no more - some surprises for fans of connectable plastic bricks. We’d like to thank all of our partners for helping to make the event possible. We hope you can join us on March 24 for a showcase that celebrates the very best in gaming, and the imagination, grit, and expertise of the developers who craft these small miracles."

So again, that's Thursday, March 24 at 15:00 PDT / 18:00 EDT / 22:00 GMT on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and right here on GamesRadar. We'll see you there.