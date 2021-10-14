How to watch DC FanDome 2021 online: times, streams, and what to expect

DC FanDome 2021 is almost upon us and the live streaming spectacular is all set to blow us away with a seriously impressive lineup of sneak peeks and first looks at upcoming movies, shows, games, and comics. The likes of The Batman, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Rocksteady’s Kill The Suicide Squad, and more are all set to have a presence as part of DC’s heaving roster of heroes (and villains) during the four-hour event.

In preparation for the big day, we’ve put together a quick go-to guide so you aren’t scrambling around for a stream – or missing out on some seriously major announcements. We’ve taken a look at how to watch DC FanDome (including on Twitch and YouTube), as well as times and dates for the event in the US and UK. Finally, we’ve scanned the full lineup to bring you what we think will be some of the highlights of the FanDome schedule – and what you should be sticking around for this weekend.

(Image credit: Warner Bros./DC)

DC FanDome takes place on October 16. It’s set to run for four hours and will begin at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern in the US. That’s 6pm BST for those across the pond in the UK.

How to watch DC FanDome online

(Image credit: DC)

This is nice and easy: barring any hiccups, you’ll be able to watch DC FanDome in its entirety from DCFanDome.com. If Twitch or YouTube is more your speed, you can watch FanDome on DC's Twitch and YouTube channels respectively.

DC FanDome schedule: What is being shown?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Unlike last year, the full DC FanDome schedule hasn’t been revealed and, as time ticks down towards Saturday, isn’t likely to drop into our laps ahead of the big day.

However, DC has revealed the full line-up of actors, directors, and other creatives who will be at DC FanDome. You can watch the video further down the page for the full list – seriously, it’s nearly 100+ names – but here are some of the highlights: