How to get a Back 4 Blood beta code

You can now get a Back 4 Blood early access beta key for Steam, but you'll need to be quick.

Intel Gaming Access is giving away Steam codes for the co-op zombie shooter's early access beta, which starts on August 5. All you need to do to snaffle one up is head to the site, put in your information including an email address, and claim a code while they still have them.

The early access beta is set to go live tomorrow at 12pm PDT / 3PM EDT / 7pm BST, and the Steam code won't work until then, so make sure you pop an alert on your phone to get it downloading as soon as you possibly can.

Even if you don't get in for the early access period, you shouldn't fret too hard. As confirmed in the Back 4 Blood open beta trailer, the event will open up for everybody on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S from August 12 to 16. Full cross-play and cross-gen support is planned for the beta as well as the full game.

The Back 4 Blood beta will give players the run of two PvE campaign maps and two PvP Swarm Mode maps, and let you take control of 5 Cleaners and 6 Ridden (with the latter only in PvP, of course) with a full selection of weapons and gear.

The full version of Back 4 Blood will arrive two months later on October 12.

Back 4 Blood will give the whole squad access to DLC even if only one member owns it.