Horizon Forbidden West player uses a rock to defeat every enemy in the game

Rocks are a handy tool in Horizon Forbidden West. Found literally everywhere, they are normally used to create a distraction that allows Aloy to get the drop on enemies or sneak by them unnoticed. But for one Horizon Forbidden West fan, they are the game's best weapon.

LittleSix posted a video on YouTube that sees them kill each of Horizon Forbidden West's enemies using a rock. From the lowly Grazer to the mighty Tremortusk, every enemy type is taken out with a simple stone. You can see Aloy in full swing in the video below.

Whittling down enemies' health bars to the exact point necessary for a rock to finish them off clearly took a lot of skill and dedication. And, as the player reveals on the Horizon subreddit, things didn't always go smoothly:

"I can't tell you the sheer number of times I got a machine low, only for an extraneous factor to kill it. Passing NPC's who decide to 'help', my ropecaster suddenly doing damage, getting a critical hit when I didn't want one, accidentally placing a trap, environmental kills that were the machine's own doing, my mount deciding to attack, machines despawning, even had a dust devil kill a Dreadwing."

