No, that wasn't Ryan Gosling in Netflix's Holidate

Among the torrent of new content made available on Netflix recently was Holidate, a movie starring Emma Roberts as a woman who, tired of being asked by family members about why she's single, creates a pact with a man named Jackson to be each others' holiday dates – Holidates, get it – every year.

Yes, that's one of the purest romcom setups in all of cinema history. But what's really got people talking is a background character. Netflix users were convinced that Ryan Gosling appears in the background of Holidate during a climactic scene that takes place in a supermarket.

SOMEBODY PLS TELL ME THAT THE GUY IN THE BACK IS @RyanGosling!!! @netflix #holidate pic.twitter.com/1w2QUtXnc8October 29, 2020

So, was that Ryan Gosling in the background of Holidate? The main characters talk about the A-list actor at length during the movie, with Jackson – played by Luke Bracey – telling Roberts' character Sloane: “I bet you money that if Ryan Gosling waltzed down this frozen food aisle and offered to take you on the ride of your life, you would still say no, 'cause you'd be too afraid to get on that train: the Ryan Gosling train.”

She responds: “You are so wrong. Ryan Gosling would never do his own shopping; he's way too cool for that.”

Gosling appearing in the frozen food aisle would therefore be a wonderful nod to that moment. Unfortunately, though, that's not the A-list actor behind Roberts. The Independent reports that the actor is actually Chad Zigmund, the stand-in for Luke Bracey, who portrays love interest Jackson in the movie.

“I am Chad ‘Frozen Food Ryan Gosling’ Zigmund,” the doppelganger posted on Instagram. Zigmund's other credits include the short films Orphaned Courage, Ghost in the Family and TV series The Calling of Lizzy McBride.

Hi, I am Chad “Frozen Food Aisle Ryan Gosling” Zigmund. #holidate Chad Zigmund A photo posted by @woosawchum on Nov 2, 2020 at 3:03pm PST

There you have it: Ryan Gosling does not appear in Holidate. Another mystery solved by the internet.