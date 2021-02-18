Hitman 3 players can now import locations from previous games

IO Interactive has today announced that they’ve finally implemented location importing from previous Hitman games into Hitman 3.

After stating that this would be in place "before the end of February" , IO Interactive today tweeted the news that “HITMAN 3 PC players can now import locations from HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 at no additional cost.”

💻✅We're pleased to share that HITMAN 3 PC players can now import locations from HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 at no additional cost.Follow the official 3-step guide here: https://t.co/NBq08j7C9J pic.twitter.com/1vbG5dpSIqFebruary 18, 2021

The developers have also released a 3-step online guide to help players through the process, which just requires an IOI online account, and a copy of Hitman 3 , as well as the previous games you want to import from on PC. According to the website, once you have claimed the content, it “cannot be undone or reversed” and they recommend “using a PC browser, [as] the location importing site is not fully optimised for mobile browsers.”

This process started out as an issue with IOI Accounts and resulted in the studio tweeting “we're hard at work on getting IOI Account back online to enable progression carry over.” as fans had previously worried that they’d have to repurchase the older games on the Epic Games Store due to Hitman 3 being exclusively available to the digital storefront for its first year of release.

For many fans, this fix has been a long time coming as IO Interactive's pre-launch guide suggests: "If you have already started playing Hitman 3 and then choose to perform the progression carryover process, you will lose all progression earned within Hitman 3 up to that point. We recommend you carryover progress before starting Hitman 3." Thankfully, IO Interactive delivered just in time.