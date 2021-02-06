Hitman 3 PC players will be able to import locations "before the end of February"

Hitman 3 developer IO Interactive has confirmed the importing locations kerfuffle for PC players should be rectified by the end of the month.

"Whilst we’ve been busy launching Hitman 3, we’ve also been working on the promised solution for allowing PC players to import locations that they already own into Hitman 3 on Epic," wrote a staff representative in an update on the official Hitman Forum (thanks, IGN ).

"We’ve got that solution worked out and it’s currently being tested and verified from all angles to make it as robust as possible. In terms of timing, it’s definitely a case of sooner rather than later.

"Even with the longest estimates we’ve looked at, the solution will be fully rolled out before the end of February," the update adds. "We’ll keep you updated with the next steps."

ICYMI, the Hitman 3 February roadmap is here, and it includes our first teaser for Hitman 3 elusive targets .

Your first Elusive Targets will come in a pair, and Agent 47 will need to eliminate them as they walk the streets of Sapienza. As we reported at the time, if you're trying to think of a way to bump two targets off in the middle of a busy street without everybody freaking out, you could always try shoving the entire population of Sapienza into a meat freezer first .

You'll have from February 26 to March 8 to try and bump off "The Deceivers", and we're still waiting to hear what changes IO Interactive has in store for Elusive Targets compared to the way they worked in the first two games - but we know they're coming.