Hideo Kojima in talks with horror mangaka Junji Ito to develop new game

Hideo Kojima is working on a new horror game, and he wants prolific horror mangaka Junji Ito to help out. That's according to Ito himself, who briefly spoke on the matter in an interview during Comic-Con 2020.

"I do know director Kojima and we have been in conversation that he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that, but there are no details on it yet," Ito said, speaking through a translator (via ComicBook).

Sadly, nothing further was revealed about Kojima's new horror game, but thankfully the rumor mill's been healthily churning out plenty of material to speculate about. But first let's start with the facts. Ito is actually the artist Kojima originally wanted as a concept artist for PT, but the project was scrapped before he ever drew up a sketch. I'll leave that juicy tidbit to your imagination.

Talk of a Silent Hills revival gained traction in March, when reports surfaced claiming Sony was looking to mediate a reunion between Hideo Kojima and Konami in order to bring back Silent Hills. A few weeks later, we reported on a cryptic tease from another prominent horror mangaka, Suehiro Maruo, that suggested he was working on something Silent Hills related.

Sadly, Konami dismissed the rumors in an email to one of the sources, but said that they're "not closing the door on the franchise."

