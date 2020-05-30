Here's your first chance to play Halo 3 on PC

Halo 3 will roll out early next month for limited PC testing, according to a new update from developer 343 Industries.

"Halo 3 is the next game in our lineup making its way to PC," confirmed 343i's "Postums" in a community update (thanks, RPS ). "In 2007, it was the Halo title that brought us Theater, Forge, and some of the community’s most beloved gametypes like Grifball, Infection, and many more. Halo 3 holds a special place in many player's hearts and we know it's one of, if not THE most anticipated titles in the collection. In good news, public flighting for Halo 3 PC is on the horizon!"

Postums goes on to confirm that "in the first half of next month", developer 343 Industries has plans to "flight a slice of Halo 3 to Halo Insiders on PC".

That test includes five campaign missions – Sierra 117, The Storm, The Ark, The Covenant, and Halo – as well as Forge mode, Theatre, and multiplayer modes across 10 maps, of course, including Custom Games, Social Games, and Competitive Games.

"If you aren’t a Halo Insider already, please head on over here and register," Postums added. "If it’s been a while since you have visited your Halo Insider profile , please take some time to make sure everything is up to date with your profile including your PC specs (many folks have been upgrading their machines during quarantine so please make sure your profile is current!). Ensuring you are up-to-date and registered with a valid (and verified!) email, greatly improves your chances of being selected for flights."

Don't forget, the Anniversary edition of Halo: Combat Evolved is now available on PC through Halo: The Master Chief Collection, too. Developer 343 Industries released a teaser for the Anniversary edition back in March, and just one day later surprise-released the game on Steam .

As Austin explained at the time, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary is the second piece of the Master Chief Collection to make it to PC after Halo Reach in December 2019, and while it uses the fancy-pants 2011 remaster as a base, it's been further optimized for 4K output, 60 FPS, ultrawide resolutions, and other PC bells and whistles.

That's not the only good news for Halo fans on PC. Microsoft has also confirmed that Halo: Infinite , along with the rest of its major first-party launch lineup for Xbox Series X , will also hit PC in 2020 .