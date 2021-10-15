Here's what happens to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC if you stop paying for Nintendo Switch Online

Players will only be able to access some of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC if they stop paying for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

The first paid-for DLC was announced as part of today's Nintendo Direct, and can be purchased independently or be obtained as part of the new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership tier.

But, this has raised questions about what would happen to your DLC access if you were to stop subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Happy Home Paradise will see players travelling to a new archipelago to become a Paradise Planner, creating vacation homes for various characters by picking a plot of land and then designing the interior and exterior to their specific tastes.

But, there are a lot of skills and features you can obtain by playing the DLC that you can then utilize on your home Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, which has raised concerns if a player were to lose access to the DLC obtained through Nintendo Switch Online.

However, Nintendo has clarified what will happens to your access to those features of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC if you stop paying for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack:

"Players can still continue to access certain things they have unlocked in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise on their main island, including adding counters, partition walls, as well as adding ambient lighting and soundscapes, even if their access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise is suspended."

"However, it will not be possible to visit the archipelago if players lose access to the DLC. To be able to visit the archipelago and take on requests of designing vacation homes again, you will need to purchase the DLC separately or renew the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership."

Happy Home Paradise, along with the major free Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 2.0, will drop on November 5.