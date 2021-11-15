Here's how to watch the Xbox 20th anniversary celebration

If you're looking for information on how to watch the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, you've come to the right place.

The stream kicks off today, Monday, November 15, at 10am PST/ 1pm EST/ 6pm GMT. You can watch via Xbox's official YouTube channel, embedded below, or through the company's Twitch or Facebook accounts.

In terms of what we can expect, Microsoft has made very clear that it won't be announcing any new games during the stream. Instead, the broadcast "will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox," focusing on what's come before.

While new announcements are off the table, there's scope for a closer look at games that have already been announced, like Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Fable 4 , or games from Bethesda, like Obsidian's Avowed or The Outer Worlds 2 (even if Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 aren't likely to show up). There's also likely to be more on ongoing games like Minecraft or Grounded. Most intriguing, however, are the Halo Infinite rumors.

Halo is likely to make up a significant portion of any big Xbox retrospective, but multiple rumours suggest that the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode is set for a surprise drop during the broadcast , almost a month before the rest of the game is set to drop. Microsoft has definitely been downplaying suggestions of a big reveal, so don't get your hopes up too high, but maybe keep an eye open if you're still looking for a big FPS to enjoy in the run-up to Christmas.

