Here are six whole seconds of Elden Ring

Six full seconds of Elden Ring has reportedly leaked online.

According to the clip that popped up on 4Chan (thanks, VGC ), the teaser – which has been shared right across social media – shows a brief loop of the upcoming game, seemingly filmed surreptitiously.

Interestingly, it features the same watermark that was featured in the images that leaked a couple of months back . Here, take a peek:

The leak comes as FromSoftware's parent company, Kadokawa Corporation, intimated in its latest fiscal report that the highly-anticipated game could release before the end of the current financial year, which hints at a release before the end of March 2022.

Elden Ring, which is being directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki – the man behind Bloodborne and Dark Souls – was announced during the Xbox E3 2019 showcase . FromSoftware is collaborating on the project with Game of Thrones’ George R R Martin, whose role takes him behind the game’s mythos, and it’s clear from his background that fantasy is his strong suit.

Since its reveal, hardly anything has been heard about the development of the dark action RPG, until now, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently teased that he'd "played quite a bit" of the eagerly-anticipated game.