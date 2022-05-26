Hercules should join the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder

The latest Thor: Love and Thunder trailer expands the world of the gods in the MCU. It offers a glimpse at Russell Crowe's Zeus in a hilariously ribald moment of comedy with a naked Thor, establishing the leader of the Olympian pantheon as a bit eccentric.

And with a seemingly fun and a little bit funky portrayal of Zeus making it to the big screen, we're left wondering if and when we'll finally get an MCU adaptation of another Hellenic himbo from Marvel Comics with a legacy among the Avengers: Hercules.

At this point, with Olympus on the table and the MCU's original Thor seemingly passing the torch to Jane Foster, adding Hercules to the growing roster of third and fourth wave MCU Avengers seems like an inevitability - and rightly so.

Just like Thor, Marvel Comics' Hercules is more or less an adaptation of the character from myth and legend, filtered through a modern superhero lens with plenty of Marvel lore stuffed into his backstory. Hercules is a long-time Avenger dating all the way back to the '60s, with a Marvel Comics history that has often veered as much into sexiness and silliness as it has straight-up mythology.

And it's Herc's classic Silver Age Avengers pedigree that most seals the deal for the idea of bringing him to the MCU. Along with Wonder Man, Hercules is the last of the classic '60s Avengers to make it to the MCU in some form or fashion, with Herc's longtime teammate and pal Dane Whitman (played Kit Harington by in 2021's Eternals) even getting set up to become the Black Knight. With a dearth of truly 'classic' Avengers left to bring to TV and film, Hercules seems a shoo-in for inclusion sooner rather than later.

If Thor (the Chris Hemsworth version) takes a backseat after Thor: Love and Thunder, or even perishes as the trailers seem to hint, there's gonna be a vacancy in the MCU for a hardbody hunk with a little bit of a goofball streak. Who better to step into that slot than Hercules?

Though he may at first glance have more than a little in common with Thor, Herc's history and adventures occupy a particular place in the Marvel Universe, with a whole different pantheon of gods and a very different relationship between Hercules, his father Zeus, and his larger extended family of divine beings.

Hercules in the Marvel Universe

Interestingly enough, the first superhero version of Hercules appeared way back in 1945's Young Allies #16 by Marvel predecessor Timely Comics, meaning he's technically been around in the Marvel Universe longer than Thor. This Golden Age incarnation was later semi-incorporated in Marvel's modern version of the hero.

The current well-known version of Hercules debuted in 1965's Journey Into Mystery Annual #1 as a friendly rival for Thor. He quickly became an Avenger alongside the God of Thunder and has remained a Marvel staple off and on since.

In his time in the Marvel Universe, Hercules has gone through a few incarnations, from being a mythological adventurer to a gun-toting vigilante, and many different things in between.

And in that time, along with the Avengers, Hercules has developed close relationships with everyone from Thor and the Avengers (naturally) to Wolverine of the X-Men, with whom he shares a hard-partying past, as well as Amadeus Cho, Bruce Banner's former boy-genius protégé turned Gamma-powered hero. For a while, Herc was even roommates with Gilgamesh of the Eternals while Gil was down on his luck.

It's Herc's general association with the Hulk mythos that led to his biggest Marvel Comics spotlight when he took over Hulk's title following the World War Hulk (opens in new tab) event, turning it into the fan-favorite Incredible Hercules (opens in new tab).

That saga culminated in Hercules' death, during which time Amadeus Cho took up Hercules' distinctive mace weapon to live up to his legacy as the so-called Prince of Power, Herc's own moniker.

Hercules remains part of the Marvel Universe, most recently adventuring alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy (not unlike the last time we saw Thor in the MCU), mentoring a young alien hero also known as Prince of Power.

Hercules deserves to be in the MCU

We'll be the first to acknowledge that if the MCU loses Chris Hemsworth's Thor, it'll still have a God of Thunder in the form of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster Thor - so we're not suggesting that the MCU will need a direct replacement for Thor Odinson (though Hercules did once 'replace' him in comics when Asgard needed a protector in a pinch in a story titled 'The Replacement Thor' (opens in new tab)).

On the other hand, Hercules could bring his own spin and his own personality to the mythological fantasy corner of the MCU thanks to his boisterous nature and his historical connections to a vastly different set of historical tales and characters.

And of course, there's also the matter of Herc's sexuality. Hercules is notably bisexual with a history of relationships with people of all genders, though some of that has been more implied than shown outright in his stories.

Bringing a queer action hero with a mythological flavor to the MCU might be just the ticket to establishing Hercules not as a replacement for Thor, but as an expansion of the fantasy side of the MCU. He can work alongside Jane Foster Thor with some built-in Marvel Comics connections to help seed him on the big screen.

There's Herc's aforementioned decades-long friendship with Wolverine, which is a dynamic from comic books that would be completely new onscreen, even with a character like Wolverine who has been around the block on film in the previous X-Men franchise. And there are also Herc's connections to the Hulks, who are getting a bigger MCU spotlight in the upcoming Disney Plus She-Hulk streaming series, and to Gilgamesh of the Eternals.

Considering the tone of She-Hulk, and Gilgamesh's role bringing a bit of dry comedy to The Eternals, Hercules could be the kind of character who would fit right in alongside the spate of heroes who are currently being established in the MCU.

All of this to ultimately say, with Zeus and Olympus now joining the MCU in a story that seems to set up what comes next for the MCU legacy of Thor, now is the perfect time for Hercules to come along too. Herc may just be the perfect character for the moment.

