Henry Cavill would "love to have a conversation" about being in the Mass Effect series

Henry Cavill has admitted he would "love" to have talks about appearing in the rumored new Mass Effect series.

Cavill set tongues wagging on The Citadel – and everywhere else, for that matter – earlier this year when he posted pages of a "secret project" to Instagram. They were later deciphered as a Mass Effect Wikipedia entry.

During recent press rounds for The Witcher season 2, GamesRadar+ asked Cavill whether if he’d be open to taking the reins of a Mass Effect series. His answer? Yes – with a caveat.

"Very much so, yeah, all depending on how they’re executing it," Cavill says. "The world of adaptation can be heavy or light. When I like a product, I prefer the adaptation to be less changed from the source, so it all depends."

Cavill continues: "I think it’s found a home, hasn’t it? If [the series] finds a home, I would love to have a conversation."

For his part, Cavill is a big fan of the Mass Effect series – and even recapped his past history with the BioWare franchise for us.

"I did not play Andromeda – I had a go at it, but ended up being very busy. But [The Mass Effect Trilogy]? Yeah. Loved it. Brilliant games," Cavill says, before adding, "It would make such a magnificent series of movies or TV shows."

Recent reports indicate that Amazon is looking to make a Mass Effect series, though former BioWare developer David Gaider has outlined on social media why the thought of it makes him "cringe." Might a certain Henry Cavill help change his tune?

Henry Cavill’s next project, The Witcher season 2, is set to debut globally on Netflix from December 17. For more from the streamer, be sure to check out some of the best Netflix shows.

