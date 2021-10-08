Hellraiser reboot sets cast, including Jamie Clayton as Pinhead

The reboot of cult horror classic Hellraiser has announced its cast, and it's also been revealed that the movie will be released on Hulu.

Jamie Clayton, who previously starred in Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q, will play Pinhead, the leader of the Cenobites, a group of extra-dimensional, sadomasochistic beings. Odessa A’zion, who's appeared in shows like Nashville and Netflix's Grand Army, will play the movie's lead.

The cast also includes Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Goran Visnjic (The Boys), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks), Adam Faison (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Aoife Hinds (Normal People), Selina Lo (Boss Level), and Hiam Abbass (Succession). Production has reportedly already wrapped, but the movie doesn't have a release date yet.

The original Hellraiser movie was directed by Clive Barker. Based on his novella The Hellbound Heart, it was released in 1987, starring Doug Bradley as Pinhead. Barker is returning as a producer on the reboot. "Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before," he said in a statement.

"This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation."