Hellblade 2 gameplay reveal shows a giant hunt gone wrong

New Hellblade 2 trailer delivers a bunch of gameplay

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 got its first full-fat gameplay trailer at The Game Awards, and yep, it looks fabulous in motion. 

The trailer opens with Senua stealthing through a cave with a few others, and swiftly escalates into a full-blown assault on a giant. Senua manages to set the giant ablaze with some oil and a flaming spear, but things go south pretty quickly. Senua and the gang lure the giant outside, with Senua occasionally stopping to chuck spears as she flees, but the giant makes short work of their prepared defenses – and snacks on one of the warriors. Not unexpectedly, the trailer concludes with a dramatic close-up and some curious whispering – classic Hellblade. 

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 doesn't have a release date yet, and it's coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. 

This story is developing…

