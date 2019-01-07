"Heavy Metal Screamers" wanted for a game that's almost certainly Doom Eternal

If you've got one of those hardcore voices that sound like you gargle ground glass and Fireball on the regular, well known game composer Mick Gordon is looking to hire you for a new project - a project that we're 98% sure is Doom Eternal .

"I’m currently writing music for a video game," says Gordon. "I really want to record a choir. But for this project, I don’t want to record a regular choir; I want to record a choir made up entirely of 'Heavy Metal Screamers'. To the best of my knowledge, I don’t believe this has ever been done before."

To apply you'll need to be over 18 and - if selected - willing to travel to a recording session in Austin, Texas, but successful applicants will get paid and a credit on the finished game. The deadline is February 1, and you can apply here .

He never says it's Doom Eternal, and Bethesda gave us a big old no comment on the video, but Gordon works with the publisher a lot, racking up credits on Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, Prey, and 2016's Doom reboot.

He's also currently listed on IMDB and working on Doom Eternal, and the URL for the application form includes 666, so hand me a pipe and call me Sherlock, I have solved this case.