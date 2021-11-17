Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld talk their MCU futures

Hawkeye is making its bow on Disney Plus imminently. The series marks Jeremy Renner's first solo project as the titular Clint Barton, while Hailee Steinfeld joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as young Hawkeye fan Kate Bishop.

While Steinfeld may only just be making her MCU debut, Kate has a storied comic book history – which includes taking up the Hawkeye mantle, and joining the Young Avengers. GamesRadar+ sat down with Steinfeld, and asked her whether her tale is only just beginning in the MCU. Naturally, she was tight-lipped on particulars.

"I can tell you that [Kate's story is] beginning in this show, that I am so excited to be a part of, and I just am so excited to be playing a character that people have been so excited to see on the big screen for some time," Steinfeld tells us. "I feel very lucky."

Renner, who has been an MCU mainstay since his first appearance in 2011's Thor, was similarly reserved on whether we'll be seeing him again after Hawkeye.

"I don't have a crystal ball, or I'm not a soothsayer," he says. "But having Hailee come in, and these characters, I think it opens it up for six great episodes for this event type of television. After that, I have no idea. But these six episodes are pretty exciting."

We'll have to wait and see if Clint and Kate will make a reappearance once all six episodes of Hawkeye have landed on Disney Plus, starting with a double season premiere this November 24.

In the meantime, you can check out what Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas told us about Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in the series, and see our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.