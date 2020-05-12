Harvest Moon: One World is coming to Nintendo Switch this fall

Harvest Moon: One World has been announced and it's coming to Nintendo Switch this fall.

Developer Natsume announced the latest entry in the series today, and as of now, it's only been listed for Nintendo Switch. The latest games in the Harvest Moon series, Light of Hope and Mad Dash, were both released on Switch and PS4 in the West, so it's possible One World may come to other platforms as well. That said, publisher Rising Star Games stressed the support of Nintendo and Nintendo Europe in its announcement, so it may well be a Switch exclusive. We've reached out for clarification and will update if we hear back.

One World is described as "a brand-new way of exploring Harvest Moon that seasoned players and new generations will both enjoy." It uses a new engine and graphics system, but Natsume assured fans that it has still "retained the traditional, family-friendly farming fun that the franchise is known for."

Traditionally, Harvest Moon games are all about you and your village, but as its title implies, One World challenges players to venture beyond their homestead and cultivate the world at large.

"Buoyed by a mysterious discovery, players will find themselves setting out on an adventure that spans not only their hometown but the whole world!" Natsume says. "What kind of people and places await? From the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo to the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, there’s literally an entire world to explore."

We've yet to see a trailer or even a screenshot of One World, so we can't judge its new graphics and world for ourselves right now. Still, it's a new Harvest Moon, and it sounds almost a bit Fantasy Life on paper, so we're game.