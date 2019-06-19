Wands at the ready! Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is coming to mobile on June 21

Looks like the Hogwarts-ready mobile game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be coming a lot sooner than you'd think, as today the release date was announced - and get your wands ready witches and wizards, as it's coming on June 21. The news was announced today at an event for the game set at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Park in Hollywood, meaning that a ton of us will soon be able to use magic and feel like muggles no more.

The mobile game is developed by Niantic, the minds behind the phenomenally successful Pokemon Go series. This time the GPS-centric game is all about the Harry Potter Universe, with players able to become witches or wizards and fight Dementors and fickle creatures all around their neighbourhoods as well as jump into Portkeys, which are powered by AR technology and give you a glimpse of a special part of the wizarding world like Ollivander's wand shop.

But there's much more to Wizards Unite than just fighting baddies: you can also craft potions with ingredients you'll find all around you, some of which will only appear during specific times, weather, and even moon phases. During your time with the game you'll be trying to find out what happened during the Great Calamity, a mysterious magical event that disrupted the wizarding world, using the items you find to piece together clues about what went on. Now you'll be able to try it out for yourself on June 21, so gulp down that Felix Felicis and ready that wand!

