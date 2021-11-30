Halo Infinite User is Banned timer and explanation

If you're getting the Halo Infinite User is Banned message and wondering how long the timer will last before you can get back into the action, we've got all the nuances and details laid out below. Being banned from matches temporarily is annoying, and sometimes it feels like it might be unfair. We've laid out why you can get banned below, as well as what you can do when it happens and how long the banning timer can last.

Halo Infinite User is Banned message and timer explained

Users can be temporarily banned from certain game modes, usually by quitting early and effectively abandoning the match (it also counts as quitting if you simply shut down the game). Unfortunately this has led to issues like the game crashing unexpectedly, which is then registered by Halo's servers as a sudden attack of cowardice - and people get banned over a technical error.

Halo Infinite ban timer length

The amount of time you're banned either way will depend on how many times you've committed this infraction, as the ban timer extends each time. The minimum length at the time of writing appears to be five minutes, which then extends accordingly as follows:

1st Ban: 5 minutes

2nd Ban: 15 minutes

3rd Ban: 30 minutes

4th Ban: 1 hour

5th Ban: 3 hours

6th Ban: 16 hours

As far as we know there's no way to reset, alleviate, or reduce this timer, so if you're one of those who were unjustly banned because of sudden crashing - that's rough. However, the banning doesn't appear to be universal - at one point a crash was registered as quitting suddenly for us and we were banned for five minutes, but only from Ranked Matches (where the issue has occurred). It wasn't a problem when it came to Quick Play games, so it looks like there's a certain amount of leeway in this regard.

