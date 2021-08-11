Halo Infinite skins will reportedly stray away from franchise tradition

Halo Infinite cosmetics are reportedly going to be more "wacky" than long-time fans of the series might be expecting.

Just below, you can see a tweet from known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson. In the tweet itself, Henderson claims Halo Infinite's in-game cosmetics, like armor outfits, are going to be delving into some "wacky" territory as a departure from the franchise norms.

If you think #HaloInfinite cosmetics are going to be "true to the franchise", you're in for a surprise. It seems like they are going down a similar route to Apex Legends to me, with a lot of wacky stuff. One skin appears to be a snowman to release around Christmas for example.August 10, 2021 See more

It's interesting that Henderson points to Apex Legends as a comparison for Halo Infinite's in-game cosmetics. Respawn's game doesn't exactly spring to mind when one thinks of bizarre character skins and other cosmetics, as the vast majority of Apex Legends's character skins tend to be in keeping with said character's overall design.

If these "wacky" cosmetics really are coming to Halo Infinite, perhaps they'll arrive after the debut season. Earlier this year, developer 343 revealed that Halo Infinite's first season will be called "Heroes of Reach," with many cosmetics themed around Halo Reach, including an outfit resembling that of Emile, with a skull scratched on the outer shell of the helmet.

Whatever the case, Halo Infinite's seasonal cosmetics will always be available to earn no matter when you pick up 343's game. Every battle pass introduced to Halo Infinite will be permanently available in the game, and won't be cycled out like the battle passes of Apex Legends, Fortnite, Destiny 2, and others. It's a nice touch from 343, and makes sure that players who drop the game for a few weeks aren't at risk of missing out on cosmetics and other rewards.

For our report on the past technical preview session for 343's game, head over to our Halo Infinite multiplayer preview for more.