Halo Infinite on PC has 14 hidden modes - here's how to play them

A curious Halo fan has discovered there are 14 hitherto undiscovered Halo Infinite modes hidden away on its PC version, including Elimination and the SWAT-like Tactical Slayer.

While right now, Halo Infinite fans can be assigned one of 17 different multiplayer modes in the free-to-play, beta version of the game, it turns out that if you play the game on PC offline – which would, in theory, make it impossible to play, of course – you can access another 14 modes, too. And as you can save and file share them, they'll still be available to play online with your friends, too.

"Fun fact: If you launch Infinite offline, you can access the modes currently unavailable," Redditor WickedSoldier991 explained on Reddit after they discovered the modes . "If you go online after, you can save them for yourself. Attrition, Tactical, and Fiesta's other modes.

"If anyone's having trouble getting the modes, add me and try to access my file share to get them. If that doesn't work, [let me know] and I'll try to host some customs with people and pass the mode around that way."

One of the modes – Attrition – seems brand-new. According to our friends at PC Gamer , it allows you to pull off special kills that can replenish your respawns and permit you to revive dying teammates. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it also features a Battle Royale-esque ever-decreasing circle, called a Danger Zone, too.

Here's the full list:

Arena: Attrition

Arena: Attrition Dodgeball

Arena: Elimination

Fiesta: Attrition

Fiesta: CTF

Fiesta: One Flag CTF

Fiesta: Strongholds

Ranked: Elimination

Ranked: One Flag

Tactical: Slayer

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Stalker Rifles

ICYMI, Halo Infinite's most recent cross-promotion bundle – this time with basketball team LA Lakers – is selling on eBay for ten times the original price .

The $140 bundle – which was briefly on sale yesterday, albeit exclusively from the Team LA store at Staples Center ahead of last night's game between the Lakers and the Clippers – is the latest in a number of promotions for Xbox's tentpole shooter, Halo Infinite. It consists of a Lakers Master Chief 117 Swingman jersey, a Lakers custom Xbox wireless controller, and a Master Chief figurine.

As is usually the case when companies restrict the numbers or availability of sought-after items, dozens of the bundles have promptly appeared online on auction sites, asking anything from $660 all the way to – wait for it – $2,599, where it's been bundled in with the similarly sought-after Halo-themed Xbox Series X and Elite controller.

ICYMI, Halo Infinite – which has yet to release in full and with only a beta version of its multiplayer available to play right now – is already the most-played Xbox Game Studios title of all time on Steam .