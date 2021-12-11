Halo Infinite is "working" on letting you replay campaign missions

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has confirmed that the ability to replay missions in the game's story campaign is "coming later".

Halo Infinite's campaign went live on December 8, a couple of weeks after we got to spend time with the game's multiplayer mode, albeit in beta form. In the few days since launch, however, players have realized that because of the studio's new open-world approach to the campaign, there are currently no opportunities for players to return to missions they've already completed.

Though the team can't yet "announce a date", 343i says that level select "is all part of this stuff that’s being worked on the moment".

"You cannot replay missions in campaign at this point of time," 343i's associate creative director Paul Crocker told Stevivor .

"It’s part of what is coming later. The main reason is because, being a more open game and a nonlinear game, it became incredibly challenging. It’s not that it doesn’t work, it’s just that it’s not finished.

"We made the decision to make a better game, to improve the quality of the game so we could then add the features - just like co-op," he added. "And that is disappointing for us as the people who made it, but it was, also, the better option for us to make a better game and add that later."

Did you catch the news that the Halo Infinite Quick Resume feature could result in some problematic issues ?

Halo Infinite developer 343's community manager, Brian Jarrard, warned players that Xbox's Quick Resume will disconnect you from Halo Infinite's servers, and so any multiplayer cosmetics earned during the campaign might not save to your profile.

The good news is that the developers are well aware of the disconnection issue and are working on a remedy. The team is also looking to retroactively reward players for multiplayer items missed because of the Quick Resume issue.